Unpacking Future Packers: No. 40, TCU S Mark Perry

The Unpacking Future Packers Countdown is a countdown of 100 prospects that could be selected by the Green Bay Packers in the 2024 NFL draft.

Brian Gutekunst wants versatility in the secondary. As the Green Bay general manager looks to get Jeff Hafley playmakers in the backend, he’ll be looking for defensive backs that can move around seamlessly.

“It really helps your defense to be multiple and flexible..” Gutekunst said via Packers.com. “So, in a perfect world, quite frankly, between the two safeties and the nickel, those three guys almost need to be interchangeable completely.”

A versatile defensive back that the Packers could target on Day 3 of the 2024 NFL Draft is Mark Perry. The TCU safety checks in at No. 40 in the Unpacking Future Packers Countdown.

A four-star recruit out of California, Perry started his collegiate career at Colorado. During three seasons in Boulder, Perry recorded six tackles for loss, two sacks and three interceptions. During his first season at TCU, Perry recorded 84 tackles and 6.5 tackles for loss. This past season he recorded 58 tackles and three tackles for loss.

“My time at TCU meant the world to me,” Perry said. “I was able to build some unbreakable bonds and unforgettable moments. I definitely don’t think my career would be the same right now without TCU. I’m forever grateful.”

Perry was one of the biggest combine snubs. The former four star recruit is an outstanding athlete. During his time in Boulder he was a member of the Buff’s track and field team. He showcased that athleticism at the Big 12 Pro Day. Perry clocked a 4.40 40-yard dash, posted a 37-inch vertical, and a 10-11 broad jump.

.@TCUFootball’s Mark Perry’s times ranged from high 4.3s and low 4.4s (4.43 on the “officials” sheet). At 211 pounds, even using the 4.43 time, he would’ve been on of the fastest SAFs at the NFL Combine. Hitting high 4.3s/low 4.4s (and outstanding jumps) at his size is rare.… https://t.co/Xozhqwy5Pb pic.twitter.com/Gh3KA0Kahk — Eric Galko (@EricGalko) March 28, 2024

Perry is capable of wearing multiple hats in the secondary. During his collegiate career, he logged 564 snaps in the slot and 1,269 at safety.

“Versatility has been a thing for me since I was in high school,” Perry said. “I played receiver, running back, cornerback, and safety. I think that experience has allowed me to bring a lot of different things to the table.”

Perry has long strides and has the range to patrol the middle of the field. He shows good route awareness is explosive breaking on the ball. He has the size to match up with tight ends and the quickness and fluidity to man the slot.

“I can run with receivers, am big enough and aggressive to compete with tight ends. I think that’s allowed me to be an interesting chess piece that coaches can play around with and maximize my production.”

Against the run, Perry drives downhill with purpose. At 6-0 and 211 pounds, he’s well-put-together and won’t be overmatched upon contact. While he has the downhill toughness to get in on the action against the run, there will be some whiffs. According to Pro Football Focus, Perry was tagged with 29 missed tackles over the past two seasons.

“I offer a fearless mentality,” Perry said. “I have no problem setting the edge against a pulling guard and sticking my nose in the trash. As my career has gone on I’ve been more and more effective in that area of my game.”

Perry logged 319 snaps on special teams during his time at Colorado and TCU. With his athleticism and toughness, he could develop into a core member on special teams.

“My coach at TCU always told me that safeties are what make special teams,” Perry said. “I’ve always approached it with that mentality.”

Fit with the Packers

The Packers addressed their need for safety help by signing Xavier McKinney in free agency. That’s just the first step in the process. There is still some lifting left to be done.

Perry is an explosive athlete, who can be moved around the secondary. While he may not be a day-one starter opposite McKinney, he has the makings of a core special teams member.

“On the field, I’m willing to do the dirty work and do the things that my team needs me to do to win,” Perry said. “I’m willing to take coaching and be patient to make sure that I’m learning from some of the best coaches in the game. Off the field, I’ve never had an issue. No suspensions, failed tests or anything like that. I’ve always tried to move very intentionally because at the end of the day, all I have is my name.”

The Packers started the offseason with arguably one of the worst safety depth charts in the NFL. They took a major step to improve that room by signing one of the best safeties on the open market.

Now they need to build that room around McKinney. Gutekunst wants versatility in that room and Perry is capable of filling multiple roles in the backend. With his athleticism, versatility and special teams experience, Perry would be an ideal pick on Day 3 of the draft as the Packers look to put together pieces of the safety room puzzle.

Story originally appeared on Packers Wire