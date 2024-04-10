Unpacking Future Packers: No. 30, Toledo CB Quinyon Mitchell

The Unpacking Future Packers Countdown is a countdown of 100 prospects that could be selected by the Green Bay Packers in the 2024 NFL draft.

Brian Gutekunst has traded up in the first round three times since taking over as General Manager of the Green Bay Packers.

In 2018, Gutekunst traded up for cornerback Jaire Alexander. The following year Gutekunst traded up for defensive back Darnell Savage Jr. The year after that Gutekunst moved up to select quarterback Jordan Love.

It’s been four years since Gutekunst moved up in the first round and with 11 picks at his disposal he has the ammunition to make a splash.

A player that Gutekunst could trade up for in the 2024 NFL Draft is Quinyon Mitchell. The Toledo cornerback checks in at No. 30 in the Unpacking Future Packers Countdown.

A three-star recruit out of Florida, Mitchell recorded two tackles for loss, one sack and eight pass deflections during his second year on campus. In 2022, Mitchell recorded 41 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, five interceptions and 19 pass deflections.

This past season Mitchell recorded 41 tackles, two tackles for loss, one interception and 18 pass deflections.

“On the field, he took away an entire side of the field,” Kyle Rowland, a college sports reporter for the Toledo Blade, said. “The two cornerbacks who played opposite him (Chris McDonald and RJ Delancy) were great players as well, so Toledo’s secondary was a no-fly zone. Mitchell was a consummate leader. He was quiet early in his career but grew into that leadership role. It always helps when your best player is also the hardest worker. He was the total package, which makes him so difficult to replace.”

Mitchell was No. 46 on Bruce Feldman’s annual Freak’s list this past summer. The Toledo cornerback showcased why he made the list at the NFL Scouting Combine. Mitchell clocked the second-fastest 40-yard dash (4.33) time among cornerbacks. He also posted a vertical of 38 inches and put up 20 reps on the bench press.

“When you only consider his athleticism – blazing speed and strength, it’s remarkable that Mitchell didn’t end up at an SEC school, or at least a Group of Five Florida school in his backyard,” Rowland said. “As good as Mitchell is at preventing wide receivers from catching the football, it was his combine performance in the 40 and the bench press that put him over the top and surging up draft boards. It’s hard to find negatives. Mitchell’s speed is obvious in coverage and is one of his biggest assets because even when a quarterback or wide receiver thinks they have him beat, they really don’t. He can recover quickly.”

Mitchell has outstanding ball skills and broke the Toledo program record for pass deflections (45). He plays the ball like a wide receiver and has natural hands. He makes quarterbacks pay for testing him. The Toledo cornerback is quick to turn and find the football. Over the past two seasons, Mitchell has recorded six interceptions and 37 pass deflections.

“It was nearly impossible to throw on Mitchell the past couple of years,” Rowland said. “There were murmurs about it being because he played in the MAC. Then he showed up at the Senior Bowl and did the same thing against high-end Power Five receivers. He has great eyes, which often seemed directed toward the quarterback. He has great situational awareness, the burst of speed we’ve already discussed, and smooth hips. His physicality is another dimension. You’re truly gonna need separation to catch a pass because if there’s any daylight, he will exploit it. He can close on the ball in an instant.”

Mitchell is smooth in his pedal and has the speed to stay step-for-step with wide receivers on vertical routes. He has quick feet and the oily hips to stay on top of routes. To go along with his athleticism, Mitchell plays with a ton of confidence and has a combative spirit. Mitchell shows good field awareness and is quick to drive on routes. He uses his length to choke passing lanes and play through the hands of the wide receiver.

“For one, he is confident,” Rowland said. “I think that matters so much. If you have poor technique and you’re slow, etc., confidence isn’t going to make you a good player. But when you’re already good and you have the utmost self-belief, look out. That is Mitchell. He embraces being on an island and having to win a battle against the quarterback and wide receiver. Then you factor in all the other attributes that I’ve already mentioned. He has all the tools that great players possess — self-assurance, on-field skills, and wanting to be challenged.”

Mitchell is chippy in coverage and that carries over to his effort in run support. He’s a reliable open-field tackler, who was tagged with 13 missed tackles over the past three seasons.

“His speed is something that helps in run support,” Rowland said. “There have been some negative scouting reports picking on his run support, but I think it’s overblown. He is a tremendous tackler, and if you’re fast and can tackle, you can help against the run.”

During his four seasons at Toledo, Mitchell logged 444 snaps on special teams and recorded six tackles.

Fit with the Packers

On paper, the Packers appear to have a solid group of cornerbacks. Jaire Alexander is an all-pro caliber player. Carrington Valentine showed promise last season as a seventh-round rookie. Keisean Nixon is back to man the nickel position. If former first-round pick Eric Stokes can rediscover his rookie form the Packers could have a solid foundation in place.

Fast forward to 2025 and that room may only consist of Alexander, Nixon and Valentine. It would not be shocking to see Gutekunst add to that room early in the 2024 NFL Draft.

“He’s bust-proof, in my opinion,” Rowland said. “I don’t know if he will be a Hall of Famer or go to multiple Pro Bowls, but I would guarantee that Mitchell will be a productive starter for many years. When you factor in his work ethic, on-field skills, and a high IQ, I would be stunned if he was a disappointment. He’s going to serve an instant need for a team that needs a cornerback, and they will be happy to draft Mitchell.”

This past season, Green Bay’s defensive backs accounted for six interceptions in the regular season. Rasul Douglas accounted for one of those interceptions and Rudy Ford, who is still a free agent, led the team with two interceptions.

Mitchell would give the Packers a much-needed playmaker in the secondary. He’s the definition of a ball hawk. If quarterbacks throw into his area code he’s likely going to make a play on the ball.

Mitchell is athletic, he’s 22 years old (23 in July) and he’s a bonafide playmaker at the cornerback position. He checks all the boxes. Gutekunst has shown that he’s willing to trade up for playmakers in the secondary. With the draft capital to move up, it would not be shocking to see Gutekunst move up in the first round to snag the Toledo cornerback on April 25th.

