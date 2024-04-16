Unpacking Future Packers: No. 22, NC State LB Payton Wilson

The Unpacking Future Packers Countdown is a countdown of 100 prospects that could be selected by the Green Bay Packers in the 2024 NFL draft.

As it stands right now the Green Bay Packers have Quay Walker, Isaiah McDuffie and Eric Wilson as the notable linebackers on the roster. It’s a safe bet that Brian Gutekunst will use one of those five picks in the Top 100 on a linebacker.

A potential target is Payton Wilson. The North Carolina State linebacker checks in at No. 22 in the Unpacking Future Packers Countdown.

A four-star recruit, Wilson recorded 69 tackles, five tackles for loss and one interception after he redshirted in 2018. The following season, the North Carolina native recorded 108 tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks and two interceptions. Wilson played in just two games during the 2020 season after suffering a shoulder injury.

In 2022, Wilson recorded 82 tackles, 12.5 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks and one interception. Wilson was named the ACC Defensive Player of the Year after he recorded 138 tackles, 17.5 tackles for loss, six sacks, three interceptions and six pass deflections.

“He was the heartbeat of our defense and football team,” Tony Gibson, the NC State linebackers coach, said. “His leadership set the tone every day on and off the field. His practice habits and effort were as good as I have ever seen in my 30 years of coaching. He was the best linebacker in college football and in my opinion the best defensive player in the country.”

Wilson plays like his hair is on fire. He’s like the Tasmanian Devil on the gridiron. He has strong hands and a high batting average as a tackler. Once he gets his hands on the opponent he’s taking them to the ground. Over the past two seasons, Wilson was tagged with just 12 missed tackles.

Wilson has sideline-to-sideline range and is quick to erase any running lanes. He has exceptional closing burst and takes appropriate angles to hunt down his prey. Watching the NC State linebacker in pursuit is like watching the National Geographic Channel.

The former four-star recruit shows good instincts and always seems to be in on the action. He explodes downhill and finished the past two seasons with 30 tackles for loss.

“He’s a very smart player so he understands how teams tried to attack us in the run game,” Gibson said. “He is also a very physical player and loves contact. He has the mindset that if he doesn’t make the tackle the play will go for a touchdown.”

Wilson has the movement skills to hold up in coverage. He has outstanding lateral agility and shows he can flip his hips and run downfield.

Movement skills to hold up in coverage. He has outstanding lateral agility. He gets appropriate depth in his drops. He trusts his eyes and finished the past two seasons with four interceptions and nine pass deflections.

Wilson is also a very effective blitzer. During his final two seasons at NC State, he recorded 10.5 sacks and 51 pressures.

“He will be elite in coverage because of how athletic he is,” Gibson said. “He also can run in man coverage with any tight end in the NFL. In zone coverage he has great awareness and length and can break on the ball.”

It was no surprise that Wilson put on a show at the NFL Scouting Combine. A former multi-sport athlete, Wilson clocked a 4.43 40-yard dash. At his Pro Day, Wilson clocked a 4.20 short shuttle and a 6.85 three-cone.

Wilson logged 287 snaps on special teams during his time at NC State and recorded six tackles.

Fit with the Packers

If the Packers feel comfortable with Wilson’s medicals, he could prove to be a steal on Day 2 of the draft.

The NC State linebacker is an alien athlete, who plays like he was the turbo button smashed down at all times.

“The effort that he plays with and the passion he has for football are reasons why I would draft Wilson,” Gibson said. “He makes players around him better by the way he plays.”

Wilson closed out his collegiate career with a bang. He was named the ACC Defensive Player of the Year and earned the Butkus Award, which recognizes the best linebacker in college football.

If it weren’t for his medical history and to a certain extent his age (24), he’d be heralded by many draft pundits as a first-round talent.

Wilson is an explosive athlete and has a well-rounded skill set that could see him develop into a four-down force. With the Packers having four Day 2 picks and a desperate need for another impact linebacker, Wilson to Green Bay makes a ton of sense.

