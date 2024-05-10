United's Open Cup round-of-16 matchup finalized

May 9—New Mexico United will continue its U.S. Open Cup journey with a trip to New York on May 21 to face NYCFC II.

The round-of-16 matchup will begin at 5:30 p.m. MDT, U.S. Soccer officials announced on Thursday. The contest will be live-streamed on ussoccer.com.

United advanced with a 4-2 home win over MLS Real Salt Lake on Wednesday night, while NYCFC II knocked off Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC 1-0. NYCFC II is the lone MLS Next Pro (Division III) club remaining in the tournament field after back-to-back wins over USL Championship foes Hartford and Colorado Springs.

Six MLS clubs remain in the tournament bracket along with nine USLC teams. Tournament match sites are selected by draw.