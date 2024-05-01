United States defender Sergiño Dest will miss the Copa America. He needs surgery for torn ACL

United States defender Sergiño Dest will miss the Copa America because of a torn ACL that requires surgery.

Dest made the announcement Wednesday, 11 days after he got hurt during a training session with PSV Eindhoven in the Netherlands.

“Unfortunately, I've torn my ACL,” he said in a video posted on X. “I will have an operation soon and will try to come back as soon as possible to my top level. It will be a difficult time for me, but I know these times only make me stronger.”

The 23-year-old outside back is a regular starter under U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter.

Dest was sent from Barcelona to PSV in August for a season-long loan. He has two goals in 25 league matches and 37 overall games.

Dest has two goals in 33 international appearances and started all four U.S. matches at the 2022 World Cup.

At the Copa America, the U.S. opens against Bolivia on June 23, faces Panama four days later and closes the first round against Uruguay on July 1.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer