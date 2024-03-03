Under Coleman Coliseum's brightest lights ever, Alabama basketball flopped at finish | Goodbread

The start was easy enough.

What else but a Mark Sears 3-pointer to ignite an explosively loud Alabama basketball home crowd that had spent the day brewing with the excitement of the first-ever ESPN "College GameDay" visit to Tuscaloosa for hoops?

For the Crimson Tide to knock off rival Tennessee, however, a finish was required. And in a gutting 81-74 loss to the Volunteers on Saturday, with first place in the SEC at stake, its finish was a flop. Alabama's vaunted offense went largely quiet after building a 58-51 second-half lead with 13:42 remaining, going ice cold from that point forward in missing 18 of its last 21 field goal attempts.

SEC RACE: Alabama basketball loses dogfight with Tennessee, drops out of SEC lead

At home, where shots have fallen for this team all season.

At home, where it hadn't lost a conference game all season.

At home, in front of its most electric crowd all season.

Alabama's often-troublesome defense held the SEC's leading scorer, UT's Dalton Knecht, to 13 points on 5-of-14 shooting. But in the critical closing minutes, with Tennessee clinging to a slim lead, it allowed the Volunteers' Josiah-Jordan James a crucial uncontested 3-pointer from the left corner. Shortly after, Alabama's defense had to begin fouling to stop the clock, and Tennessee ended up pouring in 11 points over the final three minutes.

A sour finish on both ends of the floor.

A shot at Alabama's third SEC regular-season championship in Oats' five years as coach largely slipped away in the process; the Volunteers (23-6, 13-3 SEC) now hold a four-finger grip on the top spot in the SEC with two games remaining and two head-to-head wins over the Crimson Tide (20-9, 12-4).

The disappointment in Nate Oats' voice came through even clearer than his words.

"We didn't make a field goal for almost nine minutes," Oats said. "So if you don't make a field goal for nine minutes, you're probably not taking the best shots, and you're turning it over in combination."

This Alabama team has evolved into the most dangerous offense in the college game, and has closed out plenty of wins without needing much help from its defense. A barrage of 3-pointers from Sears & Co. is all it takes, and the Crimson Tide has time and again proven itself dangerous enough to do just that. Against an equally formidable Tennessee team, however, closing out Saturday's contest demanded a strong finish on both ends of the floor.

And on this night, with the Coleman Coliseum lights never brighter, UA got neither.

Tuscaloosa News columnist Chase Goodbread is also the weekly co-host of Crimson Cover TV on WVUA-23. Reach him at cgoodbread@gannett.com. Follow on Twitter @chasegoodbread.

Tuscaloosa News sport columnist Chase Goodbread.

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Alabama basketball finishes with flop under Coleman's brightest lights