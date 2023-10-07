UNC football vs. Syracuse: Staff predictions for Week 6

The North Carolina Tar Heels return home for their second Atlantic Coast Conference game of the year. Fresh off a bye, the Tar Heels will play host to Syracuse as they look to move to 5-0 and keep pace in the conference.

UNC enters this game getting a big boost with their offense as Tez Walker is now eligible for the rest of the season. That gives Drake Maye and the offense another weapon as they look to keep things rolling.

Meanwhile, Syracuse is fresh off their first loss of the year falling to Clemson a week ago.

A win would be huge for both teams as we get the month of October going and for the Tar Heels, they can keep pace with Florida State and other teams near the top of the conference.

With kickoff set for under 24 hours, let’s get into our staff predictions for the Week 6 battle.

Zack Pearson

Prediction: UNC 31, Syracuse 24

Record: 4-0

This one features two of the top quarterbacks in the league so far as Drake Maye and Garrett Shrader lead their teams into the ACC battle. For this one, I’ll go with the better quarterback in Maye as UNC’s defense finds a way to get it done.

Richard Adkins

Prediction: UNC 42, Pitt 17

Record: 4-0

UNC will move to 5-0 if they can hold Syracuse and emotions intact. With Tez Walker now eligible to lace up for Tar Heels, excitement is in the air. Everyone will expect the Drake Maye and Walker connection to happen immediately, but forcing it could play right into Syracuse’s hands. However, I expect the same UNC team we saw before the bye week.

Aidan Jensen

Prediction: UNC 27, Syracuse 24

Record: 4-0

UNC presents a greater challenge to Syracuse than Clemson did – it has a seasoned, talented quarterback in Drake Maye who’s one of college football’s best, a running back tandem among the country’s best and proven pass-catchers everywhere you look. The Tar Heel defense has been a major surprise outside of the App State game, limiting opponents’ effectiveness in the second half and generating a lot more quarterback pressure. Did we mention that Devontez Walker was recently ruled eligible? And that the Heels return home? While Syracuse quarterback Garrett Shrader will be a matchup nightmare for UNC, the Tar Heels will be able to neutralize his effectiveness.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire