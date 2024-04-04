UNC Football spring game announced

The annual UNC spring football game will take place on April 20th at 3 P.M. eastern time and is free to the public.

As we inch closer to the football season, fans get their first look at what’s to come this season. UNC is already six practices in this year and will look completely different from years passed, with a new quarterback sliding in to try and lead the Tar Heels to the Promise Land.

Fighting for the starting role is sophomore Conner Harrell, who started his first career start in the Duke Mayo Bowl last season. The other quarterback looking to fill Drake Maye’s cleats is Texas A&M transfer Max Johnson, who has a boatload of experience, playing two years at LSU and two with the Aggies.

One position that isn’t up for grabs is the running back spot, with Omarion Hampton expected to be in the driver’s seat. Last season, Hampton was spectacular as the driving force in the backfield, rushing for 1,504 yards (second most in a single season in UNC history).

Before the spring game kicks off, UNC will be having a fan fest at the Bell Tower starting at 1 P.M. and ending at 2:30. Public parking (free), will be available at the Bell Tower deck (ADA parking), Bowels lot, Cardinal deck, Craige deck, Jackson deck and Manning lot.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire