UNC football quarterback enters the transfer portal

The North Carolina Tar Heels football program is preparing for the annual spring game this Saturday before a long wait until the 2024 season. As UNC prepares for the Week 1 kickoff at Minnesota, they are experiencing some changes on the roster.

The spring transfer portal window is officially open and UNC has seen a few players enter the portal. The latest is reserve quarterback Tad Hudson.

Per Inside Carolina, Hudson is the latest player to enter his name in the portal on Tuesday joining a pair of defensive backs. Hudson has been practicing with the team this spring as the reserve quarterback behind Max Johnson and Conner Harrell who are battling for the starting job.

Reserve QB Tad Hudson, the former four-star recruit, has entered the transfer portal after one season at #UNC. True freshman early enrollee Michael Merdinger has worked in as Carolina’s No. 3 QB this spring. Portal tracker updated with the latest here: https://t.co/RApUqTQki4 pic.twitter.com/1gaxYNXydv — InsideCarolina (@InsideCarolina) April 16, 2024

Hudson committed to UNC as a four-star prospect in the 2023 recruiting class. He pledged that commitment back in 2021 out of William Amos Hough in North Carolina.

He enrolled early to join the program but did not appear in any games in his career with the Tar Heels.

