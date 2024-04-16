Two UNC football defensive backs set to enter transfer portal

As spring practices roll on, the college football transfer portal will open up again on Tuesday, April 16th. The first transfer portal cycle was a very active one with hundreds of players entering and looking for a new program.

While the portal isn’t officially open as of publication time, the North Carolina Tar Heels already know two players are getting set to enter the portal. And both are defensive backs.

Per Inside Carolina, both Ayden Duncanson and Lejond Cavazos will enter the transfer portal and leave UNC. It’s a hit to UNC’s secondary as they get ready for the 2024 season but with spring practices already taking place, it’s likely both knew their spots on the depth chart and it made sense to move on.

Duncan was a class of 2023 recruit who originally committed to ECU before flipping to UNC. In 2023, he appeared in just one game and made one solo tackle.

As for Cavazos, he started at Ohio State before transferring to North Carolina and was expected to play a big role in 2024. He had a big impact for UNC in 2022 but played in just one game in 2023 after suffering an injury.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire