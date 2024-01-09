UNC basketball vs. NC State: Dennis Parker, Elliot Cadeau and other X-factors

The usual stars likely won’t surprise fans at PNC Arena on Wednesday night.

No. 7 UNC basketball (11-3, 3-0 ACC) knows what it’s going to get from veterans like Armando Bacot, RJ Davis and Harrison Ingram. Likewise, NC State (11-3, 3-0) has an idea of what to expect from the likes of DJ Burns, DJ Horne and Jayden Taylor.

Former NC State guard Jarkel Joiner starred with 29 points in the Wolfpack’s 77-69 win against UNC last season, but former wing Jack Clark had two huge 3-pointers that helped State earn the win at PNC Arena.

Which players could swing the momentum in favor of their team Wednesday night (8 p.m., ESPN) in Raleigh? Here’s a look at four players with the potential to be X-factors for the Tar Heels and Wolfpack.

Elliot Cadeau, UNC basketball

It’s been a mixed bag so far for Cadeau. The freshman guard has started nine of UNC’s 14 games, but has struggled with foul trouble and inconsistent offense against Power Five opponents. Despite the recent stretch, Cadeau has shown an ability to produce against big-time opponents. He had 10 assists and no turnovers in UNC’s win against Tennessee.

Michael O’Connell, NC State basketball

The Stanford transfer has settled in as the Wolfpack’s primary facilitator of late. Over the last four games, O’Connell is averaging 23.2 minutes with 17 assists and no turnovers. NC State is 5-0 when the graduate guard has four or more assists. The Wolfpack hasn’t had a player reach four assists against the Heels since Braxton Beverly had four in January 2021.

Dennis Parker, NC State basketball

The Wolfpack freshman appears to be finding his footing as a productive 6-foot-6 wing in the ACC. Parker had 15 points, including a career-high three 3s, in State’s win against Virginia. In NC State’s three losses, Parker combined for 12 points. If he can provide more consistency, it elevates the Wolfpack.

Seth Trimble, UNC basketball

Trimble has been one of the most improved players in the ACC. After playing a combined 10 scoreless minutes in two games against NC State as a freshman, Trimble is averaging 17.1 minutes per game. The sophomore guard is making the most of those minutes as a two-way threat, averaging 5.9 points and 2.6 rebounds. After making one 3-pointer last season, Trimble has seven through 14 games. He has the ability to alter the game on both ends.

