UNC basketball vs. NC State: Scouting report, prediction for Tar Heels-Wolfpack

For the first time in nearly 50 years, UNC basketball and NC State will play with unbeaten records in the ACC.

When the Tar Heels (11-3, 3-0 ACC) and Wolfpack (11-3, 3-0) meet Wednesday (8 p.m., ESPN) at PNC Arena, it’ll be the fourth time ever the teams have met when both squads were at least 3-0 in the league.

NC State won the latest such meeting in 1974, but UNC won the first two in 1959 and 1969. The Wolfpack has won 23 of its last 25 games in Raleigh, including eight in a row this season. The Tar Heels are 18-6 at PNC Arena.

Here’s a look at some other things to know and a score prediction for UNC's trip to NC State.

NC State’s DJ Burns, UNC’s Armando Bacot battle again

As was the case in the two games last season, the battle between NC State’s DJ Burns and UNC’s Armando Bacot on the interior will be a deciding factor in which team wins. Burns averaged 18 points against the Heels last season, scoring 14 second-half points in NC State’s 77-69 win in Raleigh. He’s improved his playmaking this season, with 39 assists in 14 games after logging 51 assists in 34 games last year. Bacot averaged 19.5 points and 16 rebounds against NC State last season. Wednesday should provide another fun battle in the post.

NC State’s formula for beating the Tar Heels

There were some commonalities in the Wolfpack’s last two victories against UNC. NC State earned both wins in Raleigh, limited UNC to 39.9% shooting across those games and had four players reach double-digit points, including a 20-point performance from one of its stars. Through 14 games, NC State’s defense has allowed opponents to post an effective field-goal percentage of 48.9%, but the Wolfpack does have four players averaging double figures. This could be Kevin Keatts' deepest team yet.

Conversation around UNC, NC State free throws

Through 14 games, UNC’s free throw rate is 40.2% and NC State’s free throw rate is 29.5%, according to KenPom.com. In other words, the Tar Heels have gotten to the charity stripe more than the Wolfpack, averaging 25.2 attempts per game compared to 18.6 for NC State. In 12 of 14 games, UNC has attempted more free throws than its opponents. NC State has attempted fewer free throws than its opponents in eight of 14 games. The free-throw line will likely be among the topics discussed throughout the latest meeting.

UNC vs. NC State score prediction

UNC 80, NC State 72: When the Tar Heels have a top-20 offense and defense, according to KenPom.com, UNC is 14-1 against NC State since 2000. The Wolfpack has a chance to make a national statement at home, but the Heels have proved to be one of the top teams in the nation.

