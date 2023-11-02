Is UNC basketball’s RJ Davis being disrespected? Here’s what the Tar Heels’ senior said

CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina basketball’s RJ Davis sees the disrespect.

A select group of media members selected 10 ACC basketball players for the league’s preseason first- and second-team honorees.

Davis, a senior guard for the Tar Heels, didn’t make the cut.

“I feel like this has been the story of my whole life – just always being left off. That’s always been something that’s added fuel to my fire,” Davis said after UNC’s exhibition win against Saint Augustine’s.

“I’m never gonna let a list or people's opinions reflect on who I am as an athlete and as a player or let it get to me — that’s never been the purpose. I’m playing for myself, not for a writer.

“It’s definitely motivation, but at the same time, I’m playing for a bigger purpose. Awards are not won in the preseason, they’re won at the end. I’m not too focused on that. I’m more focused on this team and what we’re gonna do.”

A senior leader and the lead guard for the 19th-ranked Tar Heels entering their season opener against Radford, Davis and fellow veteran Armando Bacot will be tasked with helping UNC rebound from a disappointing season that saw the program miss the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2010.

“One of the things that I talk to the players all the time is the privilege of being a Carolina basketball player,” UNC coach Hubert Davis said at ACC Tipoff in Charlotte.

“You got to be the best that you can be in three areas: on the court, off the court and in the classroom. There's no better example of that than these two individuals here in Armando and RJ.”

UNC basketball’s RJ Davis could have big season with Elliot Cadeau

Despite the chaos around RJ Davis at times on the court, the 6-foot guard has been a model of poise and toughness since he arrived in Chapel Hill from White Plains, N.Y.

Often marked as a defender because of his size, Davis has consistently gotten better across the board during his time with the Tar Heels. He’s increased his scoring average, rebounding average, overall shooting percentage and free throw percentage in each of his first three seasons.

Davis is positioned to continue that upward trend. He’s scored 20 or more points in 12 games and UNC won 10 of them. UNC’s all-time leader in free-throw percentage (85%), Davis averaged a career-best 16.1 points and led the team in assists per game (3.2) last season. He also averaged 5.1 rebounds and shot a team-best 36.2% from 3-point range as a junior.

Davis was at his best in UNC’s final two games of the season, averaging 21 points and shooting nearly 60% from the floor in the 2023 ACC Tournament. The arrival of freshman guard Elliot Cadeau – who is known for his ability as a passer – could make things even easier on Davis as the Tar Heels look to put a disappointing season behind them.

“It’s definitely been a long journey. I think the way it was set up was for a reason, in terms of how much I grew and the way it’s gone. It’s been a little bit of a roller coaster, but I think it’s made me better,” Davis said.

“It’s made me mature and made me realize things. Going into my senior year, I just want to go out and have a great time – a great senior year. I know I’m capable of doing that this year, because I have a lot of confidence in myself and I know I put the work into it. I’m ready to showcase my abilities and prove myself.”

Staff writer Rodd Baxley can be reached at rbaxley@fayobserver.com or @RoddBaxley on X/Twitter.

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: Is UNC basketball's RJ Davis being disrespected and overlooked?