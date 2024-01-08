ACC Basketball Power Rankings: Watch out for NC State, Wake Forest

The ACC has an old-school feel to start 2024.

UNC, Duke, NC State and Wake Forest are a combined 11-1 in conference play. The Tar Heels (11-3, 3-0 ACC), Wolfpack (11-3, 3-0) and Demon Deacons (11-3, 3-0) are undefeated in league games.

Early success for the Tobacco Road rivals could ultimately lead to a Big Four Tournament feel at the ACC Tournament in March. Played from 1971-81, the Big Four was a pre-holidays tournament that featured each of North Carolina’s ACC schools.

Wake Forest led the way with four championships in that stretch, followed by NC State (3), UNC (2) and Duke (2). The Wolfpack had a tournament-best 13 wins. If those four teams can stay in the top tier of the league, it could be a fun postseason in Washington, D.C.

Here’s a look at the first ACC basketball power rankings in 2024.

1. UNC

With a top-25 offense and defense for the first time since 2019, the Tar Heels can win in a variety of ways. It’s a scary combination for a squad that has four Quad 1 wins through 14 games. After a pair of big road wins, UNC closes its tough stretch at NC State. Raleigh will be rocking.

WHAT CHANGED FOR UNC: Inside the huddle with Hubert Davis, UNC basketball and what's changed for the Tar Heels

'DUKE SHOTS': Duke basketball’s Jon Scheyer describes ‘Duke shots’ as Blue Devils make history

2. Duke

I think it’s safe to say Mark Mitchell will be fine for the Blue Devils. Mitchell averaged 22 points and 11 rebounds in wins against Syracuse and Notre Dame, saving Duke in South Bend for the team’s first road win. After missing 21 of his 22 three-point attempts to start the year, Mitchell made both of his attempts against the Fighting Irish.

3. Wake Forest

Will the Demon Deacons challenge for the ACC title? The addition of Efton Reid has changed the trajectory of this team. Wake Forest is the hottest team in the ACC as winners of nine games in a row, the program’s longest streak since winning 16 straight in the 2008-09 season. Steve Forbes has

4. NC State

Like Wake Forest, NC State is off to its best ACC start in quite some time. The Wolfpack, which is 3-0 in the league for the first time since the 2012-13 season, can enter the national conversation with a victory against rival UNC this week. Freshman wing Dennis Parker Jr. looks like he’s starting to figure things out and Kevin Keatts has arguably his deepest team yet in Raleigh.

5. Miami

With sharpshooter Wooga Poplar sidelined, injuries have plagued the Hurricanes of late. After hanging 95 on Clemson, Miami lost in overtime at Wake Forest. The offense remains fine, but the Canes have to improve defensively if they want to challenge for a championship.

6. Clemson

The Tigers couldn’t stop Miami and they couldn’t score against UNC. Brad Brownell’s squad should be fine, but there’s little room for error the rest of the way. Clemson can’t let losses snowball like last season.

7. Virginia

The Cavaliers are a mess, but after the top six in the ACC, things are wide open. Virginia has lost its four road games by an average margin of 21.2 points, including blowout losses at Notre Dame and NC State. Right now, Tony Bennett’s squad isn’t an NCAA Tournament team.

8. Florida State

Georgetown transfer Primo Spears has reached double-digit points in each of his first six games with the Seminoles, who have won back-to-back ACC games. A big test awaits this week with Wake Forest coming to Tallahassee.

NOLES BEAT VT: Transition offense, free throws guide Florida State men's basketball to win over Virginia Tech

9. Pitt

The Panthers snapped a losing streak with a win at Louisville, but they’ll play Duke in two of their next three games. Pitt desperately needs some signature wins.

10. Virginia Tech

The Hokies are much better at home. They’ll welcome Clemson and Miami to Cassell Coliseum this week. Virginia Tech needs to take advantage of those opportunities to avoid digging itself a hole it can’t get out of.

11. Boston College

The Eagles might have the highest ceiling of this bottom group. Boston College has the offensive firepower to scare squads with Quinten Post and Claudell Harris leading the way, but the defense has been a letdown.

12. Syracuse

The Orange hung tough with Duke before the Blue Devils put on a clinic in the second half of a rout. Judah Mintz gives Cuse a chance to be in every game, but they need consistency from the rest of the roster.

13. Notre Dame

Micah Shrewsberry has the Fighting Irish among the top defensive teams in the ACC. Notre Dame’s defense had NC State and Duke on the ropes, but its youth showed in the latter stages. Still, there’s a lot to like about what Shrewsberry has brought to South Bend.

14. Georgia Tech

The wheels have come off for the Yellow Jackets, who followed a four-game winning streak with three losses in a row. If Georgia Tech doesn’t beat Notre Dame this week, the losing streak could stretch into February.

15. Louisville

Five of the Cardinals’ nine losses have been by double digits. Things aren’t going to get better for Louisville.

Staff writer Rodd Baxley can be reached at rbaxley@fayobserver.com or @RoddBaxley on X/Twitter.

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: ACC Basketball Power Rankings: Watch out for NC State, Wake Forest