UNC basketball vs. Michigan State score, updates, highlights from 2024 March Madness game

The North Carolina Tar Heels basketball team continues its March Madness bracket against the Michigan State Spartans on Thursday in the West Region of the 2024 NCAA Tournament.

Tipoff between the Tar Heels (28-7) and the Spartans (20-14) is set for 5:30 p.m. Saturday at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, and the game will be televised on CBS. Michigan State earned a 69-51 win against Mississippi State in the Round of 32. UNC earned a 28-point win against Wagner on Thursday.

Overall, Carolina is 12-4 against Michigan State. The Heels haven't lost to the Spartans in the NCAA Tournament (5-0, including the 2009 NCAA championship game).

The winner will secure a spot in the Sweet 16, which will be played next week in Los Angeles at Crypto.com Arena.

Here’s everything you need to know about Saturday’s game, including time, date, TV and streaming info, and score updates from UNC's second game of the NCAA Tournament.

UNC vs Michigan State live score updates in NCAA second round

Check here for live score updates for UNC vs. Michigan State in the 2024 NCAA Tournament.

What channel is UNC vs Michigan State on today? How to watch, stream live

TV channel : CBS

Streaming: NCAA March Madness Live app, FUBO (free trial)

Announcers for the game are Brian Anderson, Jim Jackson and Allie LaForce. Jones Angell will lead radio coverage on the Tar Heels Sports Network. Jason Benetti and Casey Jacobsen will have the call on Westwood Radio.

UNC vs Michigan State start time, TV info, location

Time: 5:30 p.m. ET

TV info: CBS

Location: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC

UNC vs. Michigan State preview

UNC: Armando Bacot continued his double-double streak and RJ Davis dropped 20 points on another opponent in the first round. Points will be harder to come by against Sparty, but the Heels have some scoring options. Look for Harrison Ingram and Cormac Ryan, along with Elliot Cadeau, to be X factors this weekend.

Michigan State: The Spartans are always a tough out under Tom Izzo. Veteran guard Tyson Walker led a dominant effort in Michigan State's 69-51 win against Mississippi State on Thursday. Michigan State is 17-4 when holding opponents below 70 points.

UNC vs Michigan State betting odds, betting line, spread

Odds according to BetMGM.

Spread: UNC is a 3.5-point favorite

Moneyline: UNC (-185), Michigan State (+150)

Over/Under: 140.5 points

UNC vs Michigan State prediction, game picks

UNC 74, Michigan State 68: In a game between a pair of physical teams known for their defense, the Tar Heels have more reliable scoring options and they're playing at a neutral site that will seem more like the Smith Center.

UNC vs Michigan State injury updates

UNC: The Tar Heels don't have any injury concerns ahead of their NCAA Tournament matchup with the Spartans.

Michigan State: The Spartans aren't missing any key rotation players.

UNC vs Michigan State stats

NORTH CAROLINA

PPG: 81.7

PPG allowed: 70

FG% 45.2%

3PT% : 35.7%

KenPom ranking: 9

MICHIGAN STATE

PPG: 73

PPG allowed: 65.5

FG% 46.2%

3PT% : 36.2%

KenPom ranking: 16

UNC vs Michigan Statechampionship odds

Odds according to BetMGM.

UNC: (+1300)

MICHIGAN STATE: (+6000)

UNC basketball schedule

Below is a look at UNC's recent schedule. Find the Tar Heels' full schedule here.

March 9 at Duke W, 84-79

March 14 vs. Florida State W, 92-67

March 15 vs. Pitt W, 72-65

March 16 vs. NC State L, 84-76

March 21 vs Wagner W, 90-62

Michigan State basketball schedule

Below is a look at Michigan State's recent schedule. Find the Spartan's full schedule here.

March 6 vs Northwestern W, 53-49

March 10 at Indiana L, 65-64

March 14 vs Minnesota W, 77-67

March 15 vs Purdue L, 67-62

March 21 vs Mississippi State W, 69-51

Staff writer Rodd Baxley can be reached at rbaxley@fayobserver.com or @RoddBaxley on X/Twitter.

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: UNC vs Michigan State live score, updates: 2024 NCAA Tournament