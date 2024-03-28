UNC basketball vs Alabama live score, updates, highlights from 2024 Sweet 16 game

LOS ANGELES — The North Carolina Tar Heels basketball team continues March Madness against the Alabama Crimson Tide on Thursday in the West Regional of the 2024 NCAA Tournament.

Tipoff between the Tar Heels (29-7) and the Crimson Tide (23-11) is set for approximately 9:39 p.m. ET at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, and the game will be televised on CBS.

The Tar Heels are 16-8 in California, including 5-6 in Los Angeles. Overall, UNC is 8-5 in the all-time series against Alabama, including 2-1 in the NCAA Tournament. The Tide earned a 103-101 quadruple-overtime win against the Heels last season in Portland.

The winner will advance to Saturday’s Elite Eight against 2 seed Arizona (27-8) or 6 seed Clemson (23-11). The West Regional champion will head to Phoenix for the Final Four.

Here’s everything you need to know about Thursday’s game, including time, date, TV and streaming info, and score updates from UNC's second game of the NCAA Tournament.

UNC vs Alabama live score updates in NCAA Sweet 16

Check here for live score updates for UNC vs. Alabama in the 2024 NCAA Tournament.

This section will be updated closer to tipoff at approximately 9:39 p.m. ET.

7:01 p.m.: The matchup between RJ Davis and Mark Sears will sure be a fun one to watch but let's focus on UNC big man Armando Bacot before tipoff. The 6-foot-11 forward has been a force to be reckoned with this NCAA Tournament, as he is averaging 19.0 points and 11.0 rebounds through two games in March Madness.

7 p.m.: As a reminder to Tar Heels fans: They're 7-1 under Hubert Davis in the NCAA Tournament.

What channel is UNC vs Alabama on today? How to watch, stream live

TV channel: CBS

Stream: NCAA March Madness Live app | Fubo TV (free trial)

UNC will tip off against Alabama on CBS. Streaming options include the free NCAA March Madness Live app and Fubo TV, which carries CBS and offers a free trial to select users. Brian Anderson (play-by-play), former Ohio State star forward Jim Jackson (analyst) and Allie LaForce (sideline reporter) will have the call on CBS.

Jones Angell will lead radio coverage on the Tar Heels Sports Network. Spero Dedes and Austin Croshere will have the call on Westwood Radio.

UNC vs Alabama start time, TV info, location

Start time : 9:39 p.m. ET

TV info : CBS

Location: Crypto.com Arena (Los Angeles)

UNC will take on Alabama in the Sweet 16 of the West Region on Thursday, March 28 on CBS at approximately 9:39 p.m. ET from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. The Tar Heels and Crimson Tide will take the court following the conclusion of 2 seed Arizona and 6 seed Clemson, which tips off at 7:09 p.m. ET.

UNC vs Alabama preview

UNC: Coming off a pair of double-digit victories against Wagner and Michigan State, the Tar Heels have their top two players — RJ Davis and Armando Bacot — playing their best at the right time. Continued production from Harrison Ingram, Cormac Ryan, Elliot Cadeau and the supporting cast will be key if UNC is going to get through to Phoenix.

Alabama: Three-pointers and layups. All-American guard Mark Sears and the Crimson Tide can pile up the points with an offense that’s always fun to watch. Alabama averages 90 points per game, but its defense has to be better to knock off UNC.

UNC vs Alabama odds, betting line, spread

Odds courtesy of BetMGM on Thursday, March 28.

Spread: UNC (-4.5)

Over/Under : 174.5

Moneyline: UNC -200 | Alabama +165

UNC vs Alabama prediction, game picks

UNC 85, Alabama 79

The Crimson Tide’s offense is capable of running teams out of the gym, and UNC’s defense has displayed the ability to make teams miserable. In what should be a fun, back-and-forth game, the Tar Heels’ comfort offensively will be the difference.

UNC vs Alabama injury updates

UNC: The Tar Heels don't have any injury concerns ahead of their NCAA Tournament matchup with the Crimson Tide.

Alabama: Crimson Tide guard Latrell Wrightsell has dealt with several head injuries this season, including one in Alabama’s win against Grand Canyon.

UNC vs Alabama stats

UNC

PPG: 81.8

PPG allowed: 70

FG% : 45.3%

3PT% : 35.8%

KenPom ranking: 9

Alabama

PPG : 90.7

PPG allowed: 80.9

FG% : 47.7%

3PT% : 36.7%

KenPom ranking: 14

UNC vs Alabama championship odds

Odds according to BetMGM as of Thursday, March 28.

UNC : +1100

Alabama: +4000

UNC basketball schedule 2023-24

Below are the results North Carolina's last five games. For the Tar Heels' full schedule, click here.

Date Opponent Thursday, March 14 North Carolina 92, Florida State 67 (ACC Tournament) Friday, March 15 North Carolina 72, Pittsburgh 65 (ACC Tournament) Saturday, March 16 NC State 84, North Carolina 76 (ACC Tournament) Thursday, March 21 North Carolina 90, Wagner 62 (NCAA Tournament) Saturday, March 23 North Carolina 85, Michigan State 69 (NCAA Tournament) Thursday, March 28 North Carolina vs. Alabama (NCAA Tournament)

Alabama basketball schedule 2023-24

Below are the results from Alabama's last five games. For the Crimson Tide's full schedule, click here.

Date Opponent Tuesday, March 5 Florida 105, Alabama 87 Saturday, March 9 Alabama 92, Arkansas 88 Friday, March 15 Florida 102, Alabama 88 (SEC Tournament) Friday, March 22 Alabama 109, Charleston 96 (NCAA Tournament) Sunday, March 24 Alabama 72, Grand Canyon 61 (NCAA Tournament) Thursday, March 28 Alabama vs. North Carolina (NCAA Tournament)

