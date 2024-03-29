UNC basketball's cold shooting ends season in NCAA Tournament loss to Alabama

LOS ANGELES — UNC basketball’s cold shooting in the second half was a season-ending blow for the top-seeded Tar Heels in a 89-87 loss to Alabama in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament.

After surpassing 50 points in the first half, UNC (29-8) missed 29 of its first 38 shots in the second half and the Crimson Tide (24-11) took advantage with some key stops down the stretch and big plays from Grant Nelson to earn a Hollywood date with Clemson (24-11) on Saturday (8:49 p.m. ET, TBS/truTV) in the Elite Eight.

UNC gave up 80 or more points in seven of its eight losses this season, so that was the magic number for Alabama.

RJ Davis, Tar Heels' shooting struggles

RJ Davis, the ACC Player of the Year, missed 16 of his first 20 shots — including each of his nine attempts from 3-point range — against the Tide. Davis had seven assists, but his poor shooting performance was uncharacteristic in a season that saw him get the Tar Heels out of a hole in multiple games.

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: UNC vs Alabama in March Madness: Tar Heels go cold in loss