UNC basketball transfer portal tracker: Who is joining, leaving Tar Heels?

UNC basketball saw its season come to an end against Alabama in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament.

The Tar Heels finished the season with a 29-8 record and won the ACC regular-season championship. After missing the NCAA Tournament in 2023, UNC earned a No. 1 seed this season.

Third-year coach Hubert Davis added five players from the transfer portal, including starters Harrison Ingram and Cormac Ryan. Ryan, Armando Bacot and Paxson Wojcik have exhausted their eligibility, but ACC Player of the Year RJ Davis could return for a fifth year if he chooses.

Here’s a running list of who’s coming and going for UNC ahead of the 2024-25 season. Players can enter the transfer portal through May 1. A decision to join a new school can occur after that date.

UNC basketball players entering transfer portal

Here’s a look at the UNC basketball players entering the transfer portal.

James Okonkwo, UNC forward

According to several reports, Okonkwo on Friday became the first Tar Heel to enter the transfer portal. The former West Virginia forward appeared in 15 games this season, averaging 1.0 points and 1.0 rebounds. He had a season-high seven points and four rebounds against Charleston Southern in December.

UNC basketball players added from transfer portal

As of April 5, UNC has yet to have a player in the portal commit to the program.

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: UNC basketball transfer portal tracker 2024