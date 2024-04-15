UNC basketball program reaches out to Tennessee transfer Jonas Aidoo

Hubert Davis and the North Carolina Tar Heels are starting to get more active in the transfer portal in terms of reaching out to prospects. While they have yet to land a player, the Tar Heels are showing interest in a handful of players and they have now reached out to a big center in the transfer portal.

Per Inside Carolina, the Tar Heels have reached out to former Tennessee center Jonas Aidoo. The report states that the two sides have had ‘multiple’ conversations since Aidoo has been in the transfer portal back on April 11th:

A source close to Aidoo confirmed multiple UNC conversations, first with assistant coach Jeff Lebo, and then head coach Hubert Davis in the last 24 hours, with more conversations scheduled for this week.

The Durham, North Carolina native committed to Marquette and then decommitted which allowed Roy Williams and the Tar Heels to get involved again. However, in the end, he committed to Tennessee where he spent three seasons with the Volunteers.

Aidoo averaged 11.4 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.8 blocks per game last season while earning Second Team All-SEC and SEC All-Defensive Team honors.

With Armando Bacot out of eligibility, the Tar Heels are looking to add another big man despite having Jalen Washington and bringing in freshman James Brown. Aidoo would fit that need and be a big get for Davis and his Tar Heels.

Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire