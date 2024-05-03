UNC basketball makes cut for center in transfer portal, decision looming

The North Carolina Tar Heels hosted former Rutgers center Cliff Omoruyi for an official visit on Thursday as he is looking for a new home in the transfer portal. And a day after his visit, UNC made the cut for his top five schools.

Omoruyi cut down his list of schools in the portal down to just four as he will focus on UNC, Georgetown, Kansas State, and Alabama. In addition to naming a final four on his list, the talented center is also set to announce his decision on where he will transfer to this Sunday.

Omoruyi is one of the top targets left for the Tar Heels in the transfer portal.

NEWS: Rutgers transfer Clifford Omoruyi, one of the top big men in the portal, has cut his list to the following four schools, he tells @On3sports: Alabama

Georgetown

Kansas State

North Carolina Will announce his decision this Sunday. https://t.co/H7GYH2a5dY pic.twitter.com/qdCHlB6lTc — Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) May 3, 2024

The 6-foot-11 standout helped lead Rutgers to the NCAA Tournament in 2021 and 2022, starting in three of his four seasons with the program.

He averaged 10.4 points and 8.3 rebounds game last season for Rutgers.

He has visited each of the four schools in his list with the Tar Heels getting the list visit this week. With a need at center to replace Armando Bacot, landing Omoruyi would be a huge boost to the team’s rotation as he would be a starter right away at the position.

Follow us @TarHeelsWire on X and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire