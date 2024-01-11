UNC basketball’s Hubert Davis sees growth from Elliot Cadeau in Tar Heels’ win at NC State

RALEIGH – UNC basketball’s Elliot Cadeau got a confidence boost Wednesday night.

Cadeau played arguably his best all-around game as a Tar Heel to help No. 7 UNC earn a 67-54 win at NC State.

With the victory, the Tar Heels (12-3, 4-0 ACC) are alone atop the ACC standings. On the court inside of a rowdy PNC Arena, which seats 19,500 fans, the freshman guard got to watch a sea of red-and-white clad Wolfpack supporters head for the exits early.

“It’s definitely helping my confidence moving forward,” said Cadeau, who had 11 points and a team-best six assists in 33 minutes.

“Just seeing what I can do out there – finally seeing what I can really do out there – it’s just good for me and my confidence.”

Elliot Cadeau’s key to improving offensively

Against the Wolfpack (11-4, 3-1), Cadeau logged his most assists since dishing out 10 in the Tar Heels’ win against Tennessee in late November.

His 11 points is the most against a Power Five opponent this season. Cadeau had six points and two assists in a six-minute stretch against State that helped UNC turn a five-point lead into a 15-point advantage with just over five minutes left.

There’s a couple of things UNC coach Hubert Davis has reinforced with Cadeau.

“He has an ability to get to the basket and be able to create. Sitting down and talking with him, saying, ‘Look, this is a gift that you have. You have to go out there and use it. If I call a play and you feel like you can make a play, that’s exactly what I want,’” Davis said.

“I feel like he picked his spots perfectly (against NC State) to be able to attack the basket and get to the rim. He was really good in terms of making decisions. He’s great coming off ball screens, he’s patient, he sees everything. … He has an ability to finish at the rim through contact. I felt like he played with really good poise.”

Cadeau made it a point to focus on “just being more aggressive," turning the encouragement from his teammates – particularly fellow freshman Zayden High – and coaches into production on the court.

“I feel really comfortable out there," Cadeau said. "These past couple of games was the first time I’ve played in front of an away crowd. It’s just good experience.”

Senior guard RJ Davis, who scored a game-high 16 points, was the only other Tar Heel to finish in double figures. Throughout the season, Davis and the other veterans have told Cadeau to “stay ready” for every opportunity.

“He was really poised,” Davis said of Cadeau’s offense against NC State.

“Elliot did a good job of not letting the defense get to him and speed him up. He made the right reads, right plays and attacked the rim when he had the opportunity. That’s what we need more from him. He did a great job … I’m so proud of him.”

Hubert Davis breaks down Cadeau’s defense

Staying out of foul trouble was a major reason why Cadeau was able to play a season-high 33 minutes against the Wolfpack.

Cadeau, who had one foul Wednesday, was tagged with at least three fouls in eight of UNC’s previous nine games against Power Five opponents. He had four fouls against Kentucky and Pitt, and fouled out against Villanova and Arkansas.

“Every day at practice, every day at a game, he just gets better and better defensively,” Hubert Davis said.

“It’s all about growth. He’s a freshman. In high school, defense is when your guy gets the ball. You can’t do that at this level. You have to play defense before you play defense.”

It was a lesson Davis had to learn himself when he arrived on campus to play for Dean Smith.

“It was an adjustment for me," the third-year coach said. "The thing I’m happy about is his understanding and his growth of how important defense is for himself individually and for this team. He’s doing a really good job growing in that area.”

