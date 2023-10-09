How UNC basketball’s Elliot Cadeau will help the Tar Heels move past historically bad stat

CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina basketball was historically bad in a certain category last season.

The Tar Heels put up abysmal assist numbers in a year that started with them ranked No. 1 in the preseason and ended with them missing the postseason.

UNC’s 397 assists in the 2022-23 season are the Tar Heels’ worst total since the program started keeping track of the stat in 1968.

Enter freshman guard Elliot Cadeau, who reclassified in May to join UNC a year earlier than expected. The 11th-ranked recruit nationally in the 247Sports Composite, Cadeau is No. 2 among point guards in the 2023 class behind Southern Cal’s Isaiah Collier.

Described as an “elite passer and playmaker” by UNC coach Hubert Davis when the signing became official, Cadeau will be tasked with helping the Heels move past a troubling trait that contributed to UNC missing the 2023 NCAA Tournament.

“When you have that type of player out there on the floor, it really helps with sharing the basketball,” Davis said recently during UNC’s annual media day at the Dean E. Smith Center.

“Last year, that was a problem for us. … Having those types of guys – that not only can, but enjoy creating for others – is something that I’m really excited for this year.”

INSIDE LOOK AT PRACTICE: Who is starting for UNC basketball? What the Tar Heels' lineup looked like at practice

UNC'S SCHEDULE: What are the Tar Heels’ toughest games?

EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW WITH BACOT: UNC basketball’s Armando Bacot breaks down roster changes, why he returned for Tar Heels

UNC, which ranked 264th nationally with an average of 12 assists per game last season, assisted on 45.8% of their buckets – 310th out of 363 teams – according to KenPom.com.

That’s the program’s worst assist rate in at least 26 years. The Tar Heels assisted on at least 57% of their shots in each of their three national championship seasons under Roy Williams. The 2016-17 squad had the fourth-most assists (722) in program history.

In an effort to improve habits, UNC has implemented a drill that requires 80 passes in a minute.

“There’s no defense, so they should get it,” Davis said with a laugh. “. … I feel really confident about our ability to share the basketball and to move it better than last year.”

According to 247Sports, Cadeau is UNC’s highest-rated incoming point guard since Ty Lawson (2006). Lawson helped the Tar Heels win the 2009 NCAA title. Two of UNC’s national-championship-winning guards – Raymond Felton and Joel Berry – have their No. 2 jerseys hanging from the rafters in the Smith Center.

Cadeau, 19, is rocking the same number. When asked what makes a great point guard, Cadeau highlighted two areas.

“I just think being an extension of the coach – being a leader on the floor. I learned a lot throughout these practices that taking care of the ball makes a great point guard,” Cadeau said.

“That’s what’s emphasized for me the most: taking care of the ball and running the team.”

Armando Bacot, RJ Davis, Cormac Ryan impressed with Elliot Cadeau

UNC returning starters Armando Bacot and RJ Davis, along with Notre Dame transfer Cormac Ryan, have played a combined 349 college basketball games.

So far, they’ve been impressed with Cadeau.

“I haven’t really played with a point guard like him that can see the floor in the way he does. I think it’s definitely really unique for somebody that young to be able to make the game so much easier for everybody,” Bacot said.

“Once he figures out how to play at the correct pace and everyone else figures out the ball’s coming – the ball is hot – I think we can be really, really good.”

Cadeau’s arrival should allow RJ Davis the chance to play off the ball a bit more. Davis led UNC in assists in each of the last two seasons, averaging just over 3 per game.

“He’s lived up to the hype of his passing ability,” RJ Davis said. “ In terms of playing off the ball, I can see myself being a versatile player.”

Like Bacot and Davis, Ryan highlighted Cadeau’s “tremendous court vision” with getting players the ball in the right spots.

“He’s definitely one of the more talented passers I’ve played with,” Ryan said.

“He delivers the ball on time and on target. Especially as a guy who’s a shooter, that makes a huge difference. I love playing with him and I’m excited to play with him when the lights are on.”

Kyrie Irving, Jahvon Quinerly, Kendall Marshall?

Cadeau has a winning pedigree as a national champion at Link Academy in Missouri and gold medalist with Sweden on the global circuit.

The 6-foot-1, 180-pound guard from West Orange, N.J., pointed to former Duke guard Kyrie Irving – who grew up in West Orange – and Memphis guard Jahvon Quinerly as sources of inspiration. But evaluators have consistently pointed to Cadeau as UNC’s best “pass-first” recruit since Kendall Marshall in 2011.

Marshall had five games with at least 15 assists during his time as UNC’s floor general, including 16 as a freshman in 2011 against Florida State. He averaged a program-record 7.96 assists per game and finished with 581 assists through two seasons.

But Cadeau isn’t focused on comparisons or expectations. He just wants to be the best version of himself.

“I haven’t played any games yet,” Cadeau said.

“I’ve just been practicing, but I just want to stick to my play style and stick to what makes me special, because that’s what’s gotten me here so far. I’m not gonna change anything about what I do. I’m just gonna go out and play my game, and whatever comparisons they make, they make.”

Staff writer Rodd Baxley can be reached at rbaxley@fayobserver.com or @RoddBaxley on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: What UNC basketball players think about Tar Heels guard Elliot Cadeau