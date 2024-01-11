Unbeaten Canalmen take the top spot: Cape Cod high school boys basketball rankings

As the calendar switched to 2024, the high school basketball season is really kicking into full swing. Teams are approaching the midway point of the season, and the top teams are starting to position themselves among the state's best.

Leading the way thus far, and taking the top spot in these rankings, is the Bourne Canalmen. Head coach Scott Ashworth's squad is the lone undefeated team, and is making its case as a state title contender.

Several other teams have gotten off to strong starts, as each of the team's on this list have six wins or more. There are experienced leaders among all of these teams leading the way, and the results are showing.

Presenting the first Boys Basketball Rankings of 2024.

1. Bourne Canalmen (9-0)

The Canalmen are leaving little argument as to who the best team in the area is so far this season. This season, the Canalmen are the only undefeated team on Cape, and are averaging just over 67 points per game this season. The Canalmen entered this season after falling in the Elite Eight last season, and are playing like a team with a point to prove this year. Though the Canalmen lost a talented core of seniors, the team has reloaded with plenty of experienced returners leading the way. Among them, Mike Dankert, Leo Andrade, and Nate Reynolds have all combined to be a three headed monster at the top of the Canalamen's roster. All three have been consistent double digit scorers for Bourne this season, and the Canalmen have already eclipsed 80 points three times this season, topping 90 points once in a win over Dighton-Rehoboth. Defensively, the Canalmen can hardly be overlooked. In their nine games, the Canalmen have only allowed 45.67 points per game.

2. Upper Cape Rams (6-1)

There must be something in the air down by the Cape Cod Canal because up the street from Bourne, the Rams have also gotten off to a strong start this season. At 7-1, the Rams only loss of the season came narrowly in a 52-50 loss to Mashpee. Outside of that, the Rams have beaten their opponents by an average of just over 21 points. That point differential has been driven by the Rams dominant defense, which has only allowed a total of 318 points all season, just barely over 30 a game. Damin Tavares has been a standout on both ends of the floor so far this season, and Chase Pierce recently had an 18 point first quarter. Sam Reynolds has been a major addition this season for the Rams, and collectively, the team has made some early noise.

3. Monomoy Sharks (6-2)

This season, the Sharks have been led by the scoring exploits of Jackson Rocco, who already has a 40-point game to his credit. Finn Hyora is another offensive anchor for Monomoy, along with Jackson Morneau, who hit two clutch free throws to help Monomoy beat Dennis-Yarmouth, and Zach Martin, who had 15 points in the same win. The Sharks have already rattled off a four game win streak sandwiched inside each of their two losses. Offensively, Monomoy put up 55.25, and defensively they allow just over 52. The offense escaped the Sharks in their two losses, only averaging 38 points per game in the two defeats. Take those losses out, and the Sharks are undefeated when scoring at least 49, and put up 61 points per game.

4. Barnstable Red Hawks (6-3)

The Red Hawks raced out of the gate, going 5-1 to start the season, and holding a fourth quarter lead in the one game they had lost. Though they've suffered a relative dip (1-2 in their last three games), the Red Hawks are still a dangerous team that has been silently building towards this team. At the heart of their success early on, is a depth and genuine trust in each other, that allows for anyone to shine on any given night. Barnstable shares the ball offensively, and have multiple scorers capable of filling the stat sheet. Ka'Ron Ford, Gabe Pichardo, Kauan Desa, and Evan Briggs are just a few of the Red Hawks many offensive threats. The proof is in the numbers. The Red Hawks have scored just under 58 points per game this season, and their 521 total points is third in the area.

5. Martha's Vineyard (6-2)

The Vineyarders are another team that graduated a significant senior core. Now leading the charge, are guys like Nate Story, and Sam Zack, who saw significant time in the rotation last season. Josh Lake is another experienced returning player for the Vineyarders, and together, they've been at the forefront of the team's success offensively. The Vineyarders only find themselves behind the Red Hawks because of the head-to-head, and that was the second of two consecutive losses. In both those losses, the Vineyarders were held under 50 points, whereas they've scored 58 or more in the team's six wins. Since then, the team has bounced back, winning three in a row and scoring at least 66 in each.

André Simms covers high school sports for the Times. Contact him at asimms@capecodonline.com. Follow him on X/Twitter: @that1guyandre.

This article originally appeared on Cape Cod Times: Cape Cod high school boys basketball rankings