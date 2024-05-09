UNA softball suffers first loss of ASUN tournament

OXFORD, Ala. (WHNT) — A low-scoring pitcher’s duel ended in a walk-off loss for the UNA softball team, as the fifth-seeded Lions suffered their first loss of the 2024 ASUN Conference Championship with a 2-1 loss against No. 4 FGCU.

With the loss, UNA moves to the elimination bracket and will take on the loser of No. 3 Central Arkansas and No. 2 North Florida on Thursday evening. The Bears and Ospreys will play at noon tomorrow and the loser will face UNA a few hours later at 5 p.m.

The winner of that game will play another elimination game Friday at 3 p.m. A loss would warrant elimination from the tournament.

