UNA softball shuts out Austin Peay to advance in ASUN Championship

OXFORD, Ala. (WHNT) — Back-to-back RBI hits by Sidney Bevis and Hailey Jones in the fifth inning sent the UNA softball team to the next round of the 2024 ASUN Conference Championship, as the fifth-seeded Lions shut out No. 8 Austin Peay with a 3-0 win.

While Bevis and Jones had the breakthrough hits that ignited the sizable group of fans in purple, it was junior ace Alivia Wilken who made the moment possible.

The first-team all-conference pitcher tossed her ninth shutout of the season, going all 7.0 innings with five hits scattered, but no walks or strikeouts. She ranks among the top three players in the nation in shutouts.

With the win, UNA improves to 35-17 and advances to the double-elimination round of the ASUN tournament and will face No. 4 seed FGCU on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. in Oxford.

With a win, UNA would move along in the winner’s bracket to play No. 1 EKU on Thursday.

The losing team will move to the elimination bracket and play either Queens, Central Arkansas or North Florida on Thursday afternoon.

