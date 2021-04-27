UFC veteran Rachael Ostovich signs with Bare Knuckle FC

Bare Knuckle FC continues to add depth to its women’s roster with the signing of Rachael Ostovich.

Ostovich, a four-fight UFC veteran who parted ways with the organization in December following a three-fight losing skid, has inked a deal to step into the bare knuckle ring, the promotion announced on Tuesday (via Instagram):

SIGNED‼️ Welcome to the BKFC @rachaelostovich

No information has been revealed on when Ostovich will make her BKFC debut.

Ostovich, 30, signed with the UFC in 2017 after a stint on “The Ultimate Fighter 26.” In her UFC debut at the TUF 26 Finale, Ostovich defeated Karine Gevorgyan by first-round armbar.

In 2018, Ostovich picked up her first promotional loss when she was submitted by Montana De La Rosa at the TUF 27 Finale. In 2019, Ostovich, in her first fight back since a domestic violence case against her husband, returned to meet Paige VanZant. She was submitted by second-round armbar, and with VanZant also signed with BKFC, it’s possible a rematch could come to fruition.

In January 2020, Ostovich tested positive for using a tainted supplement and was suspended for eight months as a result.

After the conclusion of her suspension, Ostovich’s latest loss came Nov. 28 at UFC on ESPN 18 when she was finished with a body kick and punches by Mazany.

