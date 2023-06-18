UFC parts ways with 7 more fighters in second recent wave of roster transactions

The number of UFC departures in recent weeks is now up to 15, as more fighters have officially separated from the promotion.

Days after eight fighters including seasoned veterans Ilir Latifi and Makwan Amirkhani were announced as no longer on the roster, MMA Junkie has confirmed seven more names that first surfaced on algorithm-based Twitter account UFC Roster Watch.

Check out the seven names below. Please note: It’s unclear whether the fighters were released mid-contract or departed the promotion following the conclusion of their promotional agreements, unless denoted otherwise.

Nick Fiore

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – MAY 20: (L-R) Nick Fiore faces Chase Hooper in a lightweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on May 20, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Age: 25

Record: 6-2

UFC record: 0-2

Weight class: Lightweight

The third member of the New England Cartel to enter the promotion, Nick Fiore’s UFC tenure lasted approximately five months. After a short notice defeat to Mateusz Rebecki in January, Fiore lost a second unanimous decision to Chase Hooper in May.

A person with knowledge of the situation confirmed Fiore’s release to MMA Junkie.

Erick Gonzalez

Age: 31

Record: 14-8

UFC record: 0-3

Weight class: Lightweight

It was a three-and-out for Erick Gonzalez, but he brought some violence despite the defeats. Following a knockout loss to Jim Miller in his debut, Gonzalez battled Terrance McKinney in a wild firefight. McKinney submitted Gonzalez, who returned to fight Trevor Peek in February. Once again, the fight was action-packed but Gonzalez lost by knockout in Round 1.

Erick Gonzalez announced his UFC release June 1.

Bea Malecki

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – AUGUST 21: (R-L) Bea Malecki of Sweden kicks Josiane Nunes of Brazil in a bantamweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on August 21, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Age: 31

Record: 2-1

UFC record: 2-1

Weight class: Bantamweight

Bea Malecki made her professional debut simultaneous with her UFC debut after a stint on “The Ultimate Fighter,” Season 28. Following back-to-back wins over Duda Santana and Veronica Hardy to kick off her UFC tenure, Malecki was knocked out by Josiane Nunes in August 2021. Struggling with prolonged concussion-like issues, Malecki revealed her UFC departure was mutual and based around her desire to fight at 145 pounds – a division the promotion does not often book fights in.

Malecki confirmed her UFC departure in a recent Instagram post.

Maria Oliveira

Jun 10, 2023; Vancouver, BC, Canada; Maria Oliveira moves in with a knee hit against Diana Belbita during UFC 289 at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports

Age: 26

Record: 13-7

UFC record: 1-3

Weight class: Strawweight

Maria Oliveira showed glimpses of promise during her UFC tenure, but back-to-back decision losses sent her back into the free agent pool. After a 1-1 start to her promotional tenure that included a victory over Gloria de Paula, Oliveira lost consecutive decisions to Vanessa Demopoulos and Diana Belbita, the latter of which took place June 10, that lead to her UFC split.

UFC officials confirmed the release with MMA Fighting.

Aaron Phillips

Apr 15, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Aaron Phillips (red gloves) fights Gaston Bolanos (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Age:

Record: 12-5

UFC record: 0-4

Weight class: Bantamweight

Aaron Phillips’ second UFC stint has come to an end after an 0-2 stretch – as his first stint did in 2014. During the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, Phillips rejoined the promotion after five straight wins. In his return bout, Phillips lost by submission to Jack Shore in July 2020. After numerous cancellations, Phillips returned in April 2023 and lost a unanimous decision to newcomer Gaston Bolanos.

A person with knowledge of the situation confirmed Phillips’ release to MMA Junkie.

Takashi Sato

Age: 32

Record: 16-10

UFC record: 2-5

Weight class: Welterweight

Japan’s Takashi Sato exits the UFC after four straight losses. After a 2-1 start to his promotional tenure that included TKOs of Ben Saunders and Jason Witt, Sato dropped bout against Miguel Baeza, Gunnar Nelson, Bryan Battle, and Themba Gorimbo prior to his UFC departure.

A person with knowledge of the situation confirmed Sato’s departure to MMA Junkie.

Don Shainis

Age: 31

Record: 12-5

UFC record: 0-2

Weight class: Featherweight

Massachusetts’ Don Shainis had two fights in the UFC and while they were both losses, occurred very differently. After a 30-second submission lossto Sodiq Yusuff in October, Shainis put forth a three-round war against Jack Jenkins at UFC 284 in February. Shainis lost by unanimous decision but displayed toughness and a perseverance throughout.

Don Shainis confirmed his UFC release in a recent Instagram post.

Other potential departures

The following fighters were also detected by UFC Roster Watch as having been removed from fan ranking eligibility, but MMA Junkie has yet to confirm the fighters’ statuses.

Welterweight: Orion Cosce (8-2 MMA, 1-2 UFC)

Light heavyweight: Maxim Grishin (32-10-2 MMA, 2-3 UFC)

Featherweight: Journey Newson (10-5 MMA, 1-4 UFC)

Welterweight: Martin Sano Jr. (4-3-1 MMA, 0-1 UFC)

Heavyweight: Braxton Smith (5-2 MMA, 0-1 UFC)

