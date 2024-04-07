UFC Fight Night 240’s Lukasz Brzeski responds to Johnny Walker’s claim that brother Valter earned decision

LAS VEGAS – Lukasz Brzeski’s first UFC win did not go as he anticipated, but couldn’t be happier with the result.

Brzeski (9-4-1 MMA, 1-3 UFC) faced Valter Walker at UFC Fight Night 240, picking up a much-needed victory by unanimous decision. Walker (11-1 MMA, 0-1 UFC) was able to get Brzeski to the ground throughout the fight, which came as a surprise.

Valter’s brother and fellow UFC fighter, Johnny Walker, did not agree with the unanimous decision outcome. “The numbers don’t lie,” Johnny wrote on X, highlighting the control time totals, which were significantly in his brother’s favor.

The numbers don’t lie https://t.co/NXEF6f61CF — Johnny Walker (@JohnnyWalker) April 6, 2024

“To people that think my opponent won, I could say only that he should attack me more from the top positions,” Brzeski said.

Over the 15-minute bout, Brzeski landed more strikes than Walker, convincing judges that he deserved the unanimous nod. After losing his first three UFC bouts, Brzeski came into this fight with a different approach.

“I said to myself, ‘Why should I give so much pressure to myself?'” Brzeski said. “I came with an easy attitude and it worked out.”

