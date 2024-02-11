UFC Fight Night 236 bonuses: Rodolfo Vieira gets extra $50,000 for new company record

The UFC handed out four post-fight bonuses after Saturday’s card, including one to a new company record-holder.

After UFC Fight Night 236, four fighters picked up an extra $50,000 for their performances in Las Vegas. Check out the winners below.

Performance of the Night: Bogdan Guskov

Bogdan Guskov def. Zac Pauga via knockout (punches) – Round 1, 3:38

Bogdan Guskov (15-3 MMA, 1-1 UFC) made his first UFC win a memorable one – even if the result was nothing new for him. In 14 wins coming in, Guskov had 11 first-round finishes. Now he can call it an even dozen with Zac Pauga (6-3 MMA, 1-3 UFC) as his victim. Guskov’s accuracy was laser-sharp in an ending sequence that saw him hit Pauga with several alternating rights and lefts until he was standing atop him out cold on the canvas – with no follow-up shots needed.

Performance of the Night: Carlos Prates

Carlos Prates def. Trevin Giles via knockout (punch) – Round 2, 4:03

Carlos Prates’ (18-6 MMA, 1-0 UFC) UFC debut sent a big message to the welterweight division. He put out Trevin Giles’ (16-6 MMA, 7-6 UFC) lights with one second-round punch and had him wondering what happened.

Performance of the Night: Rodolfo Vieira

Rodolfo Vieira def. Armen Petrosyan via submission (arm-triangle choke) – Round 1, 4:48

Rodolfo Vieira (10-2 MMA, 5-2 UFC) said ahead of his fight against Armen Petrosyan (8-3 MMA, 3-2 UFC) that he thought he could take the fight to the canvas and work his way to a submission. Things played out just about exactly how he planned, and the Brazilian tapped Petrosyan with an arm-triangle choke with 12 seconds left in the first round. His fourth finish with that choke set a new UFC record.

Performance of the Night: Dan Ige

Dan Ige def. Andre Fili

Dan Ige def. Andre Fili via knockout (punches) – Round 1, 2:43

Dan Ige (18-7 MMA, 10-6 UFC) wasn’t thrilled Andre Fili (23-11 MMA, 11-10 UFC) asked to fight him, given they’d trained together. He warned that Fili would find out what he saw in the gym was just a shell of what he’d see in the fight. He may have been right. Ige took out Fili with a perfectly placed punch, and one brutal follow-up on the canvas made sure the point was received. Ige now has $50,000 bonuses to match his “50K” nickname in all of his most recent four finishes.

UFC Fight Night 236

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie