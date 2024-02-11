UFC Fight Night 236 video: Carlos Prates sleeps Trevin Giles with laser left hand in debut

The UFC Fight Night 236 prelims certainly ended with a bang.

Welterweight Carlos Prates met Trevin Giles met in the featured prelim bout at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, in what was the Brazilian’s promotional debut. Prates (18-6 MMA, 1-0 UFC) has proven to be a dangerous striker throughout his career, and in his first bout under the UFC banner, added a highlight finish to his reel by knocking out Giles (16-6 MMA, 7-6 UFC) at 4:03 of Round 2.

The fight was a competitive one with both fighters landing explosive strikes and combinations. Giles performed very well in the first round, perhaps putting a sense of urgency in Prates.

During the second round, commentator Dominick Cruz uttered a line that would prove to be a near-perfect preview of what was to come.

“Watch his left hand, it’s like a laser,” Cruz said. “It comes out of nowhere because he sets it up with all these kicks and knees.”

Sure enough, a couple of minutes later, Prates stepped in with a knee, and then in the very next moment, unleashed a laser of a left hand that put Giles out cold.

Check out video of the finish below (via X):

A GIANT SHOT FROM CARLOS PRATES 😳 #UFCVegas86 pic.twitter.com/qA7zirbUBL — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) February 11, 2024

Prates won his Dana White’s Contender Series appearance in August by left hand knockout as well. His UFC debut finish was his seventh straight stoppage.

Up-to-the-minute UFC Fight Night 236 results include:

Carlos Prates def. Trevin Giles via knockout (punch) – Round 2, 4:03

Bolaji Oki def. Tim Cuamba via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Loma Lookboonmee def. Bruna Brasil via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Marcin Prachnio def. Devin Clark via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Max Griffin def. Jeremiah Wells via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Bogdan Guskov def. Zac Pauga via knockout (punches) – Round 1, 3:38

Hyder Amil def. Fernie Garcia via TKO (punches) – Round 2, 2:12

Daniel Marcos vs. Aori Qileng declared no contest (accidental groin strike) – Round 2, 3:28

