UFC Fight Night 236 results: Dan Ige floors Andre Fili with vicious right hand in first round

Dan Ige was hoping for a quick night at the office, and his wish was granted.

In the co-main event of UFC Fight Night 236 at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Ige (18-7 MMA, 10-6 UFC) met Andre Fili in what promised to be an exciting featherweight bout. It proved to be exactly that for as long as it lasted, because Ige closed the show just 2:43 into Round 1 by knocking out Fili (23-11 MMA, 12-10 UFC).

The two featherweights provided a fast pace from the start. Both darted in and out with quick movements as they searched for openings. As Fili threw out a pawing left jab, Ige came over the top with a powerful right hand that sent Fili crashing to the mat. Ige walked in and put in one more right hand for good measure, and then walked off in celebration.

The result marks a return to the win column for Ige, who had a two-fight winning streak snapped by Bryce Mitchell in September. Prior to that, “50K” Ige knocked out Damon Jackson and picked up a unanimous decision win over Nate Landwehr.

Perhaps more importantly than exiting the cage unscathed with another highlight reel moment, Ige can turn his focus to family, as his wife is due to give birth at any moment.

“She’s probably in labor right now, so I had to make that one quick,” Ige told Daniel Cormier during his post-fight interview.

Up-to-the-minute UFC Fight Night 236 results include:

Dan Ige def. Andre Fili via knockout (punches) – Round 1, 2:43

Ihor Potieria def. Robert Bryczek via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Gregory Rodrigues def. Brad Tavares via TKO (punches) – Round 3, 0:55

Michael Johnson def. Darrius Flowers via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Rodolfo Vieira def. Armen Petrosyan via submission (arm-triangle choke) – Round 1, 4:48

Carlos Prates def. Trevin Giles via knockout (punch) – Round 2, 4:03

Bolaji Oki def. Tim Cuamba via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Loma Lookboonmee def. Bruna Brasil via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Marcin Prachnio def. Devin Clark via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Max Griffin def. Jeremiah Wells via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Bogdan Guskov def. Zac Pauga via knockout (punches) – Round 1, 3:38

Hyder Amil def. Fernie Garcia via TKO (punches) – Round 2, 2:12

Daniel Marcos vs. Aori Qileng declared no contest (accidental groin strike) – Round 2, 3:28

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie