UFC on ESPN 55 video: Uros Medic flattens Tim Means with uppercut TKO

Uros Medic woke up the UFC Apex with a brutal knockout over a seasoned veteran.

Opening up the UFC on ESPN 55 main card, Medic (10-2 MMA, 4-2 UFC) knocked out Tim Means (33-16-1 MMA, 15-13 UFC) with an uppercut and follow-up punches at 2:09 of Round 1. The event took place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

Another KO victory for Uros Medic 👊 #UFCVegas91 pic.twitter.com/CscxcUBXvk — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) April 27, 2024

With the win, Medic bounces back from an upset loss to Myktybek Orolbai in November. Medic has now won three of his most recent four outings.

Means, 40, has now lost three of his last four outings. Prior to Saturday, he was coming off a knockout win over Andre Fialho in September.

