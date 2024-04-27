UFC on ESPN 55 video: Uros Medic flattens Tim Means with uppercut TKO
Uros Medic woke up the UFC Apex with a brutal knockout over a seasoned veteran.
Opening up the UFC on ESPN 55 main card, Medic (10-2 MMA, 4-2 UFC) knocked out Tim Means (33-16-1 MMA, 15-13 UFC) with an uppercut and follow-up punches at 2:09 of Round 1. The event took place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.
Another KO victory for Uros Medic 👊 #UFCVegas91 pic.twitter.com/CscxcUBXvk
— ESPN MMA (@espnmma) April 27, 2024
With the win, Medic bounces back from an upset loss to Myktybek Orolbai in November. Medic has now won three of his most recent four outings.
Means, 40, has now lost three of his last four outings. Prior to Saturday, he was coming off a knockout win over Andre Fialho in September.
The up-to-the-minute UFC on ESPN 55 results include:
Uros Medic def. Tim Means via knockout (punches) – Round 1, 2:09
Victor Henry def. Rani Yahya via TKO (punches) – Round 3, 2:36
Austin Hubbard def. Michal Figlak via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
Don’Tale Mayes def. Caio Machado via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
Ketlen Souza def. Marnic Mann via unanimous decison (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
Chris Padilla def. James Llontop via submission (rear-naked choke) – Round 1, 4:33
Ivana Petrovic def. Liang Na via submission (arm-triangle choke) – Round 3, 1:29
Hayisaer Maheshate def. Gabriel Benitez via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)
For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC on ESPN 55.