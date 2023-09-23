UFC Fight Night 228 video: Tim Means halts Andre Fialho for TKO after back-and-forth brawl

Tim Means once again lived up to his reputation on Saturday when he went shot for shot with Andre Fialho en route to victory at UFC Fight Night 228.

Means (33-15-1 MMA, 15-12 UFC) was in classic form for the welterweight bout at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. He hurt Fialho (16-8 MMA, 2-5 UFC) in the first round, took some damage of his own in the second, then rallied later for the TKO victory at the 1:15 mark of Round 2.

Check out the replay of Means’ handiwork below (via X):

Heavy hits from Tim Means for the finish 💥 #UFCVegas79 pic.twitter.com/nDUpBCpeaA — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) September 23, 2023

The performance was much-needed for Means, who entered the event on a skid of three consecutive losses. He got his hand raised for the first time since June 2021, then discussed afterward that his passion for the fight game is still strong despite 27 octagon appearances.

Fialho, meanwhile, has now dropped his past four fights and his UFC future is now in question.

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC Fight Night 228.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie