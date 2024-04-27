Advertisement

UFC on ESPN 55 video: Ivana Petrovic submits gritty Liang Na with… rear-naked arm-triangle choke?

Nolan King
Ivana Petrovic pulled off an unusual submission Saturday on the UFC on ESPN 55 prelims.

While it took her several attempts throughout the bout, Petrovic (7-1 MMA, 1-1 UFC) eventually tapped Liang Na (19-8 MMA, 0-4 UFC) with what appeared to be a cross between an arm-triangle choke and a rear-naked choke. The official finish was categorized as an arm-triangle choke at 1:29 of Round 3.

Petrovic dominated much of the fight, outside of a brief armbar attempt by Na in Round 2. While Na survived much of the dominant ground attack, eventually she succumbed to the relentless attack of heavy ground-and-pound and grappling threats.

Take a look for yourself at the submission below:

With the victory, Petrovic picks up her first UFC win after an unsuccessful attempt vs. Luana Carolina in July. Petrovic, 29, is a former ARES FC champion.

Na comes up winless in her fourth crack under the UFC banner.

The up-to-the-minute UFC on ESPN 55 results include:

