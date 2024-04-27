UFC on ESPN 55 video: Ivana Petrovic submits gritty Liang Na with… rear-naked arm-triangle choke?

Ivana Petrovic pulled off an unusual submission Saturday on the UFC on ESPN 55 prelims.

While it took her several attempts throughout the bout, Petrovic (7-1 MMA, 1-1 UFC) eventually tapped Liang Na (19-8 MMA, 0-4 UFC) with what appeared to be a cross between an arm-triangle choke and a rear-naked choke. The official finish was categorized as an arm-triangle choke at 1:29 of Round 3.

Petrovic dominated much of the fight, outside of a brief armbar attempt by Na in Round 2. While Na survived much of the dominant ground attack, eventually she succumbed to the relentless attack of heavy ground-and-pound and grappling threats.

Take a look for yourself at the submission below:

Ivana Petrovic gets our first finish of the night

With the victory, Petrovic picks up her first UFC win after an unsuccessful attempt vs. Luana Carolina in July. Petrovic, 29, is a former ARES FC champion.

Na comes up winless in her fourth crack under the UFC banner.

The up-to-the-minute UFC on ESPN 55 results include:

Ivana Petrovic def. Liang Na via submission (arm-triangle choke) – Round 3, 1:29

Hayisaer Maheshate def. Gabriel Benitez via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

