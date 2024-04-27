UFC on ESPN 55 play-by-play and live results (4 p.m. ET)
LAS VEGAS – UFC on ESPN 55 takes place Saturday, and you can join us for live play-by-play and official results beginning at 4 p.m. ET (1 p.m. PT). UFC on ESPN 55 (ESPN/ESPN2/ESPN+) takes place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.
In the main event, Matheus Nicolau (19-4-1 MMA, 7-2 UFC) takes on former flyweight title challenger Alex Perez (24-8 MMA, 6-4 UFC). In the co-feature, Bogdan Guskov (15-3 MMA, 1-1 UFC) meets Ryan Spann (21-9 MMA, 7-4 UFC) at light heavyweight.
Follow along with our round-by-round updates and official results beginning at approximately 4 p.m. ET for the prelims on ESPN2/ESPN+ and 7 p.m. ET for the main card on ESPN/ESPN+. You also can get behind-the-scenes coverage and other event notes from on-site reporter Ken Hathaway (@1khathaway ) on Twitter.
Enjoy the fights, everyone.
James Llontop vs. Chris Padilla
Round 1 –
Result:
Recap:
Photos:
Records: Llontop (14-2 MMA, 0-0 UFC), Padilla (13-6 MMA, 0-0 UFC)
Division: Lightweight
Broadcast: ESPN2/ESPN+
Referee:
Judging:
Gabriel Benitez vs. Hayisaer Maheshate
Round 1 –
Result:
Recap:
Photos:
Records: Benitez (23-12 MMA, 7-7 UFC), Maheshate (9-3 MMA, 1-2 UFC)
Division: Lightweight
Broadcast: ESPN2/ESPN+
Referee:
Judging:
Liang Na vs. Ivana Petrovic
Round 1 –
Result:
Recap:
Photos:
Records: Na (19-7 MMA, 0-3 UFC), Petrovic (6-1 MMA, 0-1 UFC)
Division: Women’s flyweight
Broadcast: ESPN2/ESPN+
Referee:
Judging:
Marnic Mann vs. Ketlen Souza
Round 1 –
Result:
Recap:
Photos:
Records: Mann (6-2 MMA, 0-1 UFC), Souza (13-4 MMA, 0-1 UFC)
Division: Women’s strawweight
Broadcast: ESPN2/ESPN+
Referee:
Judging:
Caio Machado vs. Don’Tale Mayes
Round 1 –
Result:
Recap:
Photos:
Records: Machado (8-2-1 MMA, 0-0 UFC), Mayes (10-6 MMA, 3-4-1 UFC)
Division: Heavyweight
Broadcast: ESPN2/ESPN+
Referee:
Judging:
Michal Figlak vs. Austin Hubbard
Round 1 –
Result:
Recap:
Photos:
Records: Figlak (8-1 MMA, 0-1 UFC), Hubbard (16-7 MMA, 3-5 UFC)
Division: Lightweight
Broadcast: ESPN2/ESPN+
Referee:
Judging:
Victor Henry vs. Rani Yahya
Round 1 –
Result:
Recap:
Photos:
Records: Henry (23-6 MMA, 2-1 UFC), Yahya (28-11-1 MMA, 13-5-1 UFC)
Division: Bantamweight
Broadcast: ESPN2/ESPN+
Referee:
Judging:
David Onama vs. Jonathan Pearce
Round 1 –
Result:
Recap:
Photos:
Records: Onama (11-2 MMA, 3-2 UFC), Pearce (14-5 MMA, 5-2 UFC)
Division: Featherweight
Broadcast: ESPN/ESPN+
Referee:
Judging:
Tim Means vs. Uros Medic
Round 1 –
Result:
Recap:
Photos:
Records: Means (33-15-1 MMA, 15-12 UFC), Medic (9-2 MMA, 3-2 UFC)
Division: Welterweight
Broadcast: ESPN/ESPN+
Referee:
Judging:
Jhonata Diniz vs. Austen Lane
Round 1 –
Result:
Recap:
Photos:
Records: Diniz (6-0 MMA, 0-0 UFC), Lane (12-4 MMA, 0-1 UFC)
Division: Heavyweight
Broadcast: ESPN/ESPN+
Referee:
Judging:
Ariane da Silva vs. Karine Silva
Round 1 –
Result:
Recap:
Photos:
Records: da Silva (17-8 MMA, 6-5 UFC), Silva (17-4 MMA, 3-0 UFC)
Division: Women’s flyweight
Broadcast: ESPN/ESPN+
Referee:
Judging:
Bogdan Guskov vs. Ryan Spann
Round 1 –
Result:
Recap:
Photos:
Records: Guskov (15-3 MMA, 1-1 UFC), Spann (21-9 MMA, 7-4 UFC)
Division: Light heavyweight
Broadcast: ESPN/ESPN+
Referee:
Judging:
Matheus Nicolau vs. Alex Perez
Round 1 –
Result:
Recap:
Photos:
Records: Nicolau (19-4-1 MMA, 7-2 UFC), Perez (24-8 MMA, 6-4 UFC)
Division: Flyweight
Broadcast: ESPN/ESPN+
Referee:
Judging: