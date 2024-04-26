UFC champion Sean O’Malley on delay for Merab Dvalishvili title bout: ‘I’m not fighting out of the country’

UFC bantamweight champion Sean O'Malley is just waiting for the right pay-per-view to fight Merab Dvalishvili.

O’Malley (18-1 MMA, 10-1 UFC), who notched his first title defense by battering Marlon Vera in the UFC 299 headliner in March, is already ready to jump into another training camp.

But with some of the upcoming pay-per-views already booked up, O’Malley is looking for the right opportunity – just as long as it’s in the U.S.

“I’m trying to book it. I’m trying to get it booked ASAP,” O’Malley said on his TimboSugarShow podcast. “The only issue is that some of the next pay-per-views aren’t in the country, and I’m not fighting out of the country – not necessarily because I don’t want to. I don’t want to, but, they have other people that take other places. But I’m ready to go. I’m f*cking wanting to book a fight ASAP.”

O’Malley is excited for the challenge of putting a stop to Dvalishvili’s run. Dvalishvili (17-4 MMA, 10-2 UFC) has used his wrestling to dominate opposition – most recently Henry Cejudo at UFC 298, and O’Malley plans on bringing the fight to him.

“God, I just want to hit him with that knee: Boom – flatline him,” O’Malley said. “After his Henry (Cejudo) fight, he’s like, ‘Man, I was just having so much fun in there, didn’t even feel like a fight.’ I need to make him feel like, ‘OK, it’s not that fun. I’m getting f*cking punched at a distance, and I can’t really close. This isn’t fun.’

“Henry fight was fun because Henry – I mean, he did crack him once, but he was just able to grab him, take him down, grab, take him down, punch him. I need to make it not fun – not enjoyable to be in there.”

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie