After UFC cancellation, Amanda Ribas still struggling with symptoms during second bout with COVID-19

“It is rare, but happened.”

That’s how Amanda Ribas describes her second bout with COVID-19, which still is ongoing.

Five days removed from her day-of-the-fight cancellation this past Saturday, Ribas (10-2 MMA, 4-1 UFC) remains in quarantine in Las Vegas. She continues to feel the effects of the virus, a member of her team told MMA Junkie on Wednesday.

Since first feeling symptomatic May 5, Ribas’ symptoms have included loss of taste, smell, issues with walking and a cough. Ribas’ father Marcelo also tested positive for the virus during fight week.

It is not clear when Ribas’ first bout with the virus took place.

“I’m here in quarantine in the room in Las Vegas,” Ribas said in a video sent to MMA Junkie. “I’m still here. I was feeling the symptoms since Wednesday but thought it was the air conditioning. I was coughing and felt weird and was just coughing. I (struggled) walking. I’m just waiting here in the quarantine, drinking water to get better. (This is) the second (time) I’ve had COVID. It is rare, but happened. I hope you guys send vibes for me and my dad to get better.”

The UFC is planning for the fight vs. Hill (13-9 MMA, 8-9 UFC) to happen on a rescheduled date, June 5. However, it is unclear given Ribas’ COVID-19 struggles if a withdrawal or additional postponement will be in order.