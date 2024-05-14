UFC books Virna Jandiroba vs. Amanda Lemos for July bout

Two top UFC strawweight contenders will collide this summer.

Brazilians Virna Jandiroba and Amanda Lemos will square off at a UFC Fight Night event July 20 at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

Two people with knowledge of the matchup recently informed MMA Junkie of the booking but asked to remain anonymous as the promotion has yet to make an official announcement. MMA Melotto was first to report the news Tuesday.

Jandiroba (14-3-1 MMA, 8-3 UFC) has won consecutive fights against Angela Hill, Marina Rodriguez, and Loopy Godinez. She’s 6-2 in her most recent eight with her only losses against Mackenzie Dern and Amanda Ribas.

Lemos (20-3 MMA, 6-3 UFC) looks to continue building momentum gained with a victory over Mackenzie Dern at UFC 298 in February. That unanimous decision performance bounced her back into the win column after a failed title bid against Zhang Weili at UFC 292 in August.

With the addition, the July 20 lineup includes:

Virna Jandiroba vs. Amanda Lemos

Tracy Cortez vs. Miranda Maverick

Bill Algeo vs. Doo Ho Choi

Brad Tavares vs. Jun Yong Park

Trey Ogden vs. Loik Radzhabov

Kurt Holobaugh vs. Kaynan Kruschewsky

Cody Gibson vs. Brian Kelleher

Luana Carolina vs. Lucie Pudilova

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie