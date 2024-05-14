UFC books Tracy Cortez vs. Miranda Maverick for summer showdown

Rising flyweights Tracy Cortez and Miranda Maverick will throw down this summer.

At a UFC Fight Night on July 20, Cortez (11-1 MMA, 5-0 UFC) and Maverick (13-5 MMA, 6-3 UFC) will meet in a three-round bout. The event will take place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

Two people with knowledge of the matchup recently informed MMA Junkie of the booking after Maverick announced the news on Instagram late Monday night.

Cortez, 30, has won 11 consecutive fights since a loss in her professional debut. Her UFC wins to date include Vanessa Melo, Stephanie Egger, Justine Kish, Melissa Gatto, and most recently Jasmine Jasudavicius.

Maverick, 26, has won four of her most recent five outings. She’s coming off back-to-back victories over Priscila Cachoeira and Andrea Lee. Maverick’s three UFC losses have come against Erin Blanchfield, Maycee Barber, and Jasmine Jasudavicius.

With the addition the July 20 lineup includes:

Kurt Holobaugh vs. Kaynan Kruschewsky

Bill Algeo vs. Doo Ho Choi

Jun Yong Park vs. Brad Tavares

Trey Ogden vs. Loik Radzhabov

Hyder Amil vs. Jeong Yeong Lee

Cody Gibson vs. Brian Kelleher

Luana Carolina vs. Lucie Pudilova

Tracy Cortez vs. Miranda Maverick

