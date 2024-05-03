UFC 301 weigh-in results (8 a.m. ET)

Official weigh-ins for UFC 301 take place Friday, and you can get all the results here.

The weigh-ins take place at the UFC host hotel in Rio de Janeiro. The nearby Farmasi Arena hosts Saturday’s event (pay-per-view/ESPN/ESPN+).

Among those weighing in are flyweight champion Alexandre Pantoja (27-5 MMA, 11-3 UFC) and challenger Steve Erceg (12-1 MMA, 3-0 UFC), who meet in the main event.

The full UFC 301 weigh-in results include:

MAIN CARD (Pay-per-view, 10 p.m. ET)

Champ Alexandre Pantoja () vs. Steve Erceg () – for flyweight title

Jose Aldo () vs. Jonathan Martinez ()

Vitor Petrino () vs. Anthony Smith ()

Michel Pereira () vs. Ihor Potieria ()

Caio Borralho () vs. Paul Craig ()

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN/ESPN+, 8 p.m. ET)

Joanderson Brito () vs. Jack Shore ()

Karolina Kowalkiewicz () vs. Iasmin Lucindo ()

Elves Brener () vs. Myktybek Orolbai ()

William Gomis () vs. Jean Silva ()

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 6 p.m. ET)

Drakkar Klose () vs. Joaquim Silva ()

Jamie Mullarkey () vs. Mauricio Ruffy ()

Dione Barbosa () vs. Ernesta Kareckaite ()

Ismael Bonfim () vs. Vinc Pichel ()

Kevin Borjas () vs. Alessandro Costa ()

