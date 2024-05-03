Advertisement

UFC 301 weigh-in results (8 a.m. ET)

MMA Junkie Staff
·1 min read

Official weigh-ins for UFC 301 take place Friday, and you can get all the results here.

The weigh-ins take place at the UFC host hotel in Rio de Janeiro. The nearby Farmasi Arena hosts Saturday’s event (pay-per-view/ESPN/ESPN+).

Among those weighing in are flyweight champion Alexandre Pantoja (27-5 MMA, 11-3 UFC) and challenger Steve Erceg (12-1 MMA, 3-0 UFC), who meet in the main event.

The full UFC 301 weigh-in results include:

MAIN CARD (Pay-per-view, 10 p.m. ET)

  • Champ Alexandre Pantoja () vs. Steve Erceg () – for flyweight title

  • Jose Aldo () vs. Jonathan Martinez ()

  • Vitor Petrino () vs. Anthony Smith ()

  • Michel Pereira () vs. Ihor Potieria ()

  • Caio Borralho () vs. Paul Craig ()

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN/ESPN+, 8 p.m. ET)

  • Joanderson Brito () vs. Jack Shore ()

  • Karolina Kowalkiewicz () vs. Iasmin Lucindo ()

  • Elves Brener () vs. Myktybek Orolbai ()

  • William Gomis () vs. Jean Silva ()

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 6 p.m. ET)

  • Drakkar Klose () vs. Joaquim Silva ()

  • Jamie Mullarkey () vs. Mauricio Ruffy ()

  • Dione Barbosa () vs. Ernesta Kareckaite ()

  • Ismael Bonfim () vs. Vinc Pichel ()

  • Kevin Borjas () vs. Alessandro Costa ()

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC 301.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie