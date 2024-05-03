UFC 301’s Paul Craig: Caio Borralho in Rio not favorable, but ‘we have built our career in the UFC over upsets’

Trying to rebound in enemy territory is not ideal for Paul Craig, but he’s used to beating the odds.

Craig (17-7-1 MMA, 9-7-1 UFC) meets Brazil’s Caio Borralho (15-1 MMA, 5-0 UFC) on Saturday’s UFC 301 (Pay-per-view/ESPN/ESPN+) main card opener at Farmasi Arena in Rio de Janeiro.

Craig is a big underdog against streaking rising contender Borralho. He admits that he sees the matchup as an attempt by the UFC to make him lose, but relishes the opportunity to play spoiler.

“You’ve got to be honest with yourself when you look at the opponent you’re up against,” Craig told MMA Junkie. “He’s younger. He’s Brazilian. They’re taking a Scottish guy to Brazil.

“Of course it’s not going to be a favorable fight, but we have built our career in the UFC over upsets. I’ve had a few upsets over people who I’ve expected to lose to, and risen to the occasion and got the victory, and that’s what I’m going to do this weekend.”

Those names happen to be the likes of none other than former champion Jamahal Hill and top contender Magomed Ankalaev, both whom Craig finished during his light heavyweight tenure.

Craig praised Borralho’s heavy hands and grappling skills, but thinks one major thing separates them.

“He doesn’t have that Paul Craig grit,” Craig said. “He doesn’t have that Paul Craig crazy jiu-jitsu – take a couple of shots and get a submission. That’s what he doesn’t have, and I don’t believe he’s came up against an opponent like myself. He’s came up against good wrestlers, good jiu-jitsu, good boxers, and he’s risen to the occasion.

“He’s had five fights in the UFC, and now he’s got an opportunity to pretty much – I would deem myself the gatekeeper of most divisions. If he can beat Paul Craig, you get to progress up the division. I am going to go out there and give it my all.”

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC 301.

Paul Craig, UFC Fight Night 224 London pre-fight

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

ufc-fight-night-224-weigh-ins-andre-muniz

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

ufc-fight-night-224-weigh-ins-paul-craig

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

ufc-fight-night-224-weigh-ins-paul-craig-andre-muniz

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC Fight Night - London - Craig vs Muniz

Paul Craig

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC Fight Night - London - Craig vs Muniz

Jul 22, 2023; London, UNITED KINGDOM; Paul Craig (red gloves) fights Andre Muniz (blue gloves) during…

Jul 22, 2023; London, UNITED KINGDOM; Paul Craig (red gloves) fights Andre Muniz (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at O2 Arena. Mandatory Credit: Per Haljestam-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC Fight Night - London - Craig vs Muniz

Jul 22, 2023; London, UNITED KINGDOM; Paul Craig (red gloves) fights Andre Muniz (blue gloves) during…

Jul 22, 2023; London, UNITED KINGDOM; Paul Craig (red gloves) fights Andre Muniz (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at O2 Arena. Mandatory Credit: Per Haljestam-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC Fight Night - London - Craig vs Muniz

Jul 22, 2023; London, UNITED KINGDOM; Paul Craig (red gloves) fights Andre Muniz (blue gloves) during…

Jul 22, 2023; London, UNITED KINGDOM; Paul Craig (red gloves) fights Andre Muniz (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at O2 Arena. Mandatory Credit: Per Haljestam-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC Fight Night - London - Craig vs Muniz

Jul 22, 2023; London, UNITED KINGDOM; Paul Craig (red gloves) fights Andre Muniz (blue gloves) during…

Jul 22, 2023; London, UNITED KINGDOM; Paul Craig (red gloves) fights Andre Muniz (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at O2 Arena. Mandatory Credit: Per Haljestam-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC Fight Night - London - Craig vs Muniz

Jul 22, 2023; London, UNITED KINGDOM; Paul Craig (red gloves) fights Andre Muniz (blue gloves) during…

Jul 22, 2023; London, UNITED KINGDOM; Paul Craig (red gloves) fights Andre Muniz (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at O2 Arena. Mandatory Credit: Per Haljestam-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC Fight Night - London - Craig vs Muniz

Jul 22, 2023; London, UNITED KINGDOM; Paul Craig (red gloves) fights Andre Muniz (blue gloves) during…

Jul 22, 2023; London, UNITED KINGDOM; Paul Craig (red gloves) fights Andre Muniz (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at O2 Arena. Mandatory Credit: Per Haljestam-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC Fight Night - London - Craig vs Muniz

Jul 22, 2023; London, UNITED KINGDOM; Paul Craig (red gloves) fights Andre Muniz (blue gloves) during…

Jul 22, 2023; London, UNITED KINGDOM; Paul Craig (red gloves) fights Andre Muniz (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at O2 Arena. Mandatory Credit: Per Haljestam-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC Fight Night - London - Craig vs Muniz

Jul 22, 2023; London, UNITED KINGDOM; Paul Craig (red gloves) fights Andre Muniz (blue gloves) during…

Jul 22, 2023; London, UNITED KINGDOM; Paul Craig (red gloves) fights Andre Muniz (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at O2 Arena. Mandatory Credit: Per Haljestam-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC Fight Night - London - Craig vs Muniz

Jul 22, 2023; London, UNITED KINGDOM; Paul Craig (red gloves) fights Andre Muniz (blue gloves) during…

Jul 22, 2023; London, UNITED KINGDOM; Paul Craig (red gloves) fights Andre Muniz (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at O2 Arena. Mandatory Credit: Per Haljestam-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC Fight Night - London - Craig vs Muniz

Jul 22, 2023; London, UNITED KINGDOM; Paul Craig (red gloves) fights Andre Muniz (blue gloves) during…

Jul 22, 2023; London, UNITED KINGDOM; Paul Craig (red gloves) fights Andre Muniz (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at O2 Arena. Mandatory Credit: Per Haljestam-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC Fight Night - London - Craig vs Muniz

Jul 22, 2023; London, UNITED KINGDOM; Paul Craig (red gloves) reacts to defeating Andre Muniz (blue…

Jul 22, 2023; London, UNITED KINGDOM; Paul Craig (red gloves) reacts to defeating Andre Muniz (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at O2 Arena. Mandatory Credit: Per Haljestam-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Paul Craig vs. Andre Muniz, UFC Fight Night 224 London Scorecard

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie