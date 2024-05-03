UFC 301 main, co-main event official weigh-in highlights video

UFC 301 weigh-ins took place Friday, and the main and co-main event fighters were on their marks for the top of the card.

The weigh-ins took place at the UFC host hotel in Rio de Janeiro. The nearby Farmasi Arena hosts Saturday’s event (pay-per-view/ESPN/ESPN+). Check out the video above to see Alexandre Pantoja (27-5 MMA, 11-3 UFC) and Steve Erceg (12-1 MMA, 3-0 UFC) on the scale, as well as Jose Aldo (31-8 MMA, 13-7 UFC) and Jonathan Martinez (19-4 MMA, 10-3 UFC).

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC 301.

