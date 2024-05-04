UFC 301 ‘Embedded,’ No. 6: ‘I suspect we’re going to piss off a lot of Brazil’

The UFC returns with its fifth pay-per-view of 2024, which means the popular “Embedded” fight week video series is here to document what’s happening behind the scenes.

UFC 301 (pay-per-view, ESPN, ESPN+) takes place Saturday at Farmasi Arena in Rio de Janeiro.

In the main event, Brazilian flyweight champion Alexandre Pantoja (27-5 MMA, 11-3 UFC) puts his title on the line against Steve Erceg (12-1 MMA, 3-0 UFC). And in the co-main event, former featherweight champion Jose Aldo (31-8 MMA, 13-7 UFC) ends his retirement for one more fight in Rio against Jonathan Martinez (19-4 MMA, 10-3 UFC).

The sixth episode of “Embedded” follows the featured fighters while they get ready for fight week. Here is the UFC’s description of the episode from YouTube:

At UFC 301 in Rio, Jose Aldo and Alexandre Pantoja breeze through weigh-ins as Steve Erceg preps for his first title shot. Caio Borralho enjoys pool time with his son, while Jonathan Martinez resists a tempting Brazilian feast. All leading to the Flyweight main event on Saturday, May 4, 2024.

