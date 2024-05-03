UFC 301 ‘Embedded,’ No. 5: Nightswimming deserves a quiet night with Karolina Kowalkiewicz

The UFC returns with its fifth pay-per-view of 2024, which means the popular “Embedded” fight week video series is here to document what’s happening behind the scenes.

UFC 301 (pay-per-view, ESPN, ESPN+) takes place Saturday at Farmasi Arena in Rio de Janeiro.

In the main event, Brazilian flyweight champion Alexandre Pantoja (27-5 MMA, 11-3 UFC) puts his title on the line against Steve Erceg (12-1 MMA, 3-0 UFC). And in the co-main event, former featherweight champion Jose Aldo (31-8 MMA, 13-7 UFC) ends his retirement for one more fight in Rio against Jonathan Martinez (19-4 MMA, 10-3 UFC).

The fourth episode of “Embedded” follows the featured fighters while they get ready for fight week. Here is the UFC’s description of the episode from YouTube:

Champion Alexandre Pantoja, Steve Erceg, Jose Aldo, and Anthony Smith talk at media day. Champ Alex Pereira, DC and Big Nog pop by. Karolina Kowalkiewicz walks on the beach. Erceg trains with a legend; Paul Craig embraces pressure.

