UFC 300’s Cody Garbrandt sees signs Deiveson Figueiredo might not be prepared: ‘I’ve been there’

LAS VEGAS – Cody Garbrandt admits he’s been there, which is why his internal gauge is telling him Deiveson Figueiredo might be physically unprepared for Saturday’s historic UFC 300 card at T-Mobile Arena.

The two former champions were booked to fight for the flyweight title during Figueiredo’s reign in 2020. However, Garbrandt (14-5 MMA, 9-5 UFC) withdrew and the bout never materialized again – until now.

Garbrandt called for the rebooking after his UFC 296 knockout of Brian Kelleher in December and the promotion quickly obliged. The lead-up has included some trash talk, which led Gabrandt to think Figueiredo (22-3-1 MMA, 11-3-1 UFC) might be acting out of desperation.

“I’ve been there,” Gabrandt told MMA Junkie and other reporters Wednesday at a pre-fight news conference. “Maybe he lacks a lot of confidence. Maybe he didn’t prepare like he needed to, so he’s trying to get into the head game. Maybe that’s his out. ‘If I can get in Cody’s head, I’m going to win this fight.’ If that’s what he’s going off of to be victorious on Saturday, he’s going to have a long night ahead of him.”

Garbrandt’s fall from championship grace was initially a hard one. After an 11-0 run as a pro that led him to a UFC title win over Dominick Cruz, Garbrandt lost five of six, including four knockout defeats.

Since the start of 2023, however, Garbrandt has won back-to-back fights. He credits his reinvention to mental strides from work with a therapist.

“It’s something that I never thought I needed to do,” Garbrandt said. “Some of my hardest sessions were going in there with him, over the training, over the sparring, over the constant grind. It was always driving to those sessions knowing that I had to open up about my thoughts, my feelings, and I’ve never been one to express those. He’s helped out a lot, tremendously, not just in my athletic career performance-wise, but life as well. Being able to balance all that together and stay engaged in the moments and the times, I feel like that’s a huge thing that I’ve worked (on) that’s different. Nothing is different in my speed, my power, my vision. It’s my mental fortitude that’s what’s keeping me here and keeping me motivated and understanding this is what I love to do.”

Garbrandt and Figueiredo will kick off an ultra-stacked card as the first fight of the night. Garbrandt is flattered by the bout card positioning and the opportunity to fight on one of the promotion’s most historic cards.

“We’re making history,” Garbrandt said. “There’s never been a matchup in the UFC that’s two former world champions kicking off a card. I’m grateful for the spotlight, grateful for the opener of the amazing card with such amazing athletes. Also, (I’m grateful) to draw people in early. They don’t want to miss this fight.”

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC 300.

