UFC 296 video: Cody Garbrandt lands first-round walkoff KO, calls out Deiveson Figueiredo

Cody Garbrandt proved he still can finish opponents with powerful strikes, and wants to test his skills against a former flyweight champ next.

On the prelims of UFC 296 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Garbrandt (14-5 MMA, 9-5 UFC) entered the octagon for the second time in 2023 to face Brian Kelleher. “No Love” wasted no time finishing the bantamweight fight, as he landed a knockout blow at 3:42 of Round 1.

It wasn’t all smooth sailing for the former bantamweight champion, though. Kelleher attacked Garbrandt’s legs early with hard calf kicks, that quickly caused massive swelling. Garbrandt kept working his game and letting his hands even the score.

Garbrandt rocked Kelleher with a right hand, and the swarm was on. Kelleher, who was in clear danger, did his best to stay in the fight and return fire. Garbrandt kept the pressure high, but didn’t get wild chasing the finish.

A second later, Kelleher attempted a kick, but Garbrandt found an opening for a crushing right hand counter that sent him crashing backward to the ground. No follow-up shots were needed as Garbrandt walked off with his hand raised in the air, and then bowed.

CODY GARBRANDT GETS THE KNOCKOUT 💥 Stream #UFC296 on ESPN2 and ESPN+ 🍿 https://t.co/R7p1InbYK6 pic.twitter.com/G3jcFUWAJ4 — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) December 17, 2023

The win marked two in a row for Garbrandt, who picked up a unanimous decision win over Trevin Jones at UFC 285 in March to return to the win column.

During his post-fight interview, Garbrandt called out a former flyweight champ that he was previously scheduled to face in 2020, who recently made the jump to 135 pounds.

“I want to stay busy in 2024, this is my call out: Deiveson Figueiredo,” Garbrandt told Joe Rogan. “This fight should have happened a long time ago. It was stripped from COVID, from a world title. You’re in my division now, so let’s get ready for April or May.”

Up-to-the-minute UFC 296 results include:

Cody Garbrandt def. Brian Kelleher via knockout (punch) – Round 1, 3:42

Ariane Lipski def. Casey O’Neill via submission (armbar) – Round 2, 1:18

Tagir Ulanbekov def. Cody Durden via submission (rear-naked choke) – Round 2, 4:25

Andre Fili def. Lucas Almeida via knockout (punches) – Round 1, 3:32

Shamil Gaziev def. Martin Buday via TKO (punches) – Round 2, 0:56

