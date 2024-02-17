UFC 298 card: Volkanovski vs Topuria and all fights tonight

The men’s featherweight title will be on the line in the main event of UFC 298 this evening, as Alexander Volkanovski defends the belt against Ilia Topuria.

Volkanovski is seeking a sixth successful title defence, having stopped Yair Rodriguez in July, though the Australian suffered defeats at lightweight either side of that victory.

In February, Volkanovski was outpointed by 155lbs champion Islam Makhachev, who knocked out the 35-year-old in their October rematch, when the featherweight king stepped up on short notice. Given the brutal nature of that second loss, some fans fear for Volkanovski as he prepares to face the younger, powerful and well-rounded Topuria.

The Georgian, who fights out of Spain, is unbeaten with 12 finishes from 14 wins, and he has relative youth on his side at 27 years old.

Here’s all you need to know. We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

When is UFC 298?

UFC 298 is due to take place on Saturday 17 February at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California.

The early prelims are set to begin at 11pm GMT (4pm PT, 6pm CT, 7pm ET), with the regular prelims following at 1am GMT on Sunday 18 February (6pm PT, 8pm CT, 9pm ET on Saturday). The main card is then due to start at 3am GMT on Sunday (8pm PT, 10pm CT, 11pm ET on Saturday).

How can I watch it?

In the UK, UFC 298 will air live on TNT Sports, with the broadcaster’s app and website also streaming the fights. In the US, ESPN+ will stream the action live. UFC Fight Pass will also stream the early prelims and regular prelims.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch the event, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are and also with the terms of their service provider.

Odds

Volkanovski celebrates his stoppage victory over Yair Rodriguez (Getty Images)

Volkanovski – 5/6

Topuria – 20/21

Via Betway.

Full card (subject to change)

Main card

Alexander Volkanovski (C) vs Ilia Topuria (featherweight title)

Robert Whittaker vs Paul Costa (middleweight)

Geoff Neal vs Ian Machado Garry (welterweight)

Merab Dvalishvili vs Henry Cejudo (bantamweight)

Anthony Hernandez vs Roman Kopylov (middleweight)

Ilia Topuria is 14-0 with 12 stoppage wins (Getty Images)

Prelims

Amanda Lemos vs Mackenzie Dern (women’s strawweight)

Marcos Rogerio de Lima vs Todd Duffee (heavyweight)

Rinya Nakamura vs Carlos Vera (weight)

AJ Dobson vs Tresean Gore (middleweight)

Early prelims

Zhang Mingyang vs Brendson Ribeiro (light-heavyweight)

Yusaku Kinoshita vs Danny Barlow (welterweight)

Oban Elliot vs Val Woodburn (welterweight)

Andrea Lee vs Miranda Maverick (women’s flyweight)