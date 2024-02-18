UFC 298 LIVE: Volkanovski vs Topuria fight updates and results tonight

In the main event of UFC 298 tonight, Alexander Volkanovski will defend his featherweight title against Ilia Topuria.

Volkanovski has been dominant at 145lbs and is seeking his sixth successful title defence, having stopped Yair Rodriguez in July, but that victory was sandwiched between two defeats at lightweight. In February, the Australian was outpointed by 155lbs champion Islam Makhachev, who knocked out Volkanovski in their October rematch.

That brutal result, which came after Volkanovski stepped in on short notice, has some fans fearing for the 35-year-old as he fights a younger, powerful and well-rounded challenger tonight. The unbeaten Topuria, 27, has 12 finishes from 14 wins, and the Georgian – who fights out of Spain – enters UFC 298 on the back of a dominant decision against Josh Emmett in June.

In the co-main event, former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker faces ex-title challenger Paulo Costa. Whittaker is out to bounce back from July’s shock TKO loss to Dricus Du Plessis, who has since won the belt, while Costa last fought 18 months ago, outpointing former champion Luke Rockhold in a scrappy affair.

Follow live updates and results from the UFC 298 main card and prelims, below.

UFC 298 LIVE

Alexander Volkanovski defends featherweight belt vs Ilia Topuria in main event

Volkanovski lost last fight with early KO against lightweight king Islam Makhachev in October

Australian is perfect at featherweight, however, as he makes sixth title defence

Topuria is unbeaten at 14-0 and has divided fans with arrogant approach this week

Georgian-Spaniard last fought in June, outpointing Josh Emmett with ease

Other key fights: Whittaker vs Costa, Garry vs Neal, Cejudo vs Dvalishvili

UFC 298 LIVE: Amanda Lemos vs Mackenzie Dern

02:55 , Alex Pattle

Round three

OH! Dern comes out strong early in this final round, dropping Lemos with a big right hand!

Lemos grapples Dern against the fence to buy time to recover, but Dern pulls guard...

Dern works on an armbar... but Lemos does a good job at escaping! Dern targets the leg instead now, but Lemos is well positioned to fire off punches in the meantime!

UFC 298 LIVE: Amanda Lemos vs Mackenzie Dern

02:49 , Alex Pattle

Round two

Lemos goes southpaw for now, flicking out a side kick to the body. Now she sidesteps a wild striking entry from Dern.

Another hard low kick at Dern, who stumbles. OH! And Dern rushes onto a counter right, which drops her to a knee!

Lemos chases Dern to the canvas and pours on punches! Dern’s nose is badly bloodied, but she JUST survives!

Lemos finally elects to let Dern stand, after controlling the American but without advancing the position or dealing much damage.

Dern blocks a high kick. She eats a low one, though, and again she hobbles. Not only is Dern’s nose bloodied, but her right eye is severely bruised.

Lemos secures a trip, but Dern is able to sweep her on the canvas!

UFC 298 LIVE: Amanda Lemos vs Mackenzie Dern

02:43 , Alex Pattle

Round one

Both women stand orthodox. Hard body kick from Lemos. Dern keeps pressing forward and eats a short one-two.

Now Lemos kicks low. Dern wings a one-two and misses by some margin. Clean cross by Lemos, who then sees a body kick blocked.

Lemos kicks low and hard. Dern’s lead leg is already sporting some significant bruising. The American absorbs a harsh body kick from Brazilian Lemos.

Dern with a well-timed takedown! She succeeds and has Lemos against the fence, on the canvas. Good punches from Dern, who is looking to progress from half-guard.

Lemos with a really nice move, raising Dern over her.

UFC 298 LIVE: Amanda Lemos vs Mackenzie Dern

02:35 , Alex Pattle

Next up, ex-title challenger Amanda Lemos takes on Mackenzie Dern in a women’s strawweight bout!

Here we go.

UFC 298 LIVE: Marcos Rogerio de Lima vs Junior Tafa

02:22 , Alex Pattle

Round two

De Lima floors Tafa with a leg kick immediately. Tafa springs back up and covers up, as De Lima wings punches to his body.

Tafa’s corner wanted him to go southpaw, and he only complies now. Again Tafa hits the canvas after a heavy low kick, and De Lima pours on hammer fists – and that’s all she wrote!

The referee steps in! A clinical win for De Lima.

Marcos Rogerio de Lima def. Junior Tafa via second-round TKO (leg kicks and hammer fists, 1:14)

UFC 298 LIVE: Marcos Rogerio de Lima vs Junior Tafa

02:17 , Alex Pattle

Round one

Good low kicks by De Lima. “Tafa” is the chant in the arena. De Lima is backing up Tafa and narrowly misses with a right cross.

Tafa misses with a hook and is caught clean by a left hook from De Lima! Tafa takes it well. More low kicks from De Lima, who is on the front foot here.

Oh!! A calf kick hurts Tafa, who winces and hobbles, and... De Lima shoots for a takedown? What? Such a strange decision.

Tafa is eventually able to get off the fence, but De Lima maintains pressure, attacking the body with a kick and now a flurry of heavy hooks!

Now De Lima gets a takedown against the fence. He’s into half-guard. Good strikes from above, and De Lima ends the round in control.

UFC 298 LIVE: Marcos Rogerio de Lima vs Junior Tafa

02:09 , Alex Pattle

Now we move to the heavyweight division, where Marcos Rogerio de Lima faces Junior Tafa – stepping in for brother Justin Tafa!

UFC 298 LIVE: Rinya Nakamura vs Carlos Vera

02:02 , Alex Pattle

Rinya Nakamura def. Carlos Vera via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27).

Nakamura stays unbeaten, moving to 9-0!

UFC 298 LIVE: Rinya Nakamura vs Carlos Vera

01:58 , Alex Pattle

Round three

Vera with a couple of high kicks early in this final round; his corner called for that, knowing he needs a finish in this frame.

He misses with a BIG spinning back kick attempt and slips, with Nakamura soon controlling him on the canvas.

Vera shrimps and tries for an armbar but can’t finish it, and so he switches to a leg lock. Again, though, he can’t finish the submission.

UFC 298 LIVE: Rinya Nakamura vs Carlos Vera

01:51 , Alex Pattle

Round two

Vera quickly pulls guard, and the crowd is not happy about that!

Vera is doing a better job at restricting Nakamura than he did in round one.

But eventually Nakamura is able to pass guard and take the back, where he tries a rear naked choke! Vera is able to twist and escape the submission, but Nakamura still has his back.

Nakamura moves into mount, where he tries an arm triangle choke, but to no avail.

UFC 298 LIVE: Rinya Nakamura vs Carlos Vera

01:44 , Alex Pattle

Round one

A frantic opening sequence sees both men scramble, with Vera trying a leg lock while Nakamura stands over him.

Nakamura scrambles well and takes the back, where he throws a good knee to the body. He stands and throws a few hard punches from above, and he’s getting through with ease!

Vera throws up an armbar, to no avail, before trying again for a leg lock after Nakamura escapes the first submission attempt.

Another escape for Nakamura, who again finds himself on top and raining down punches. Good up-kick from Vera, but he eats another punch. Nakamura slides into side control.

The grappling exchange sees Nakamura enter Vera’s closed guard, but the Japanese fighter decides to stand and launch some more ground and pound.

UFC 298 LIVE: Rinya Nakamura vs Carlos Vera

01:29 , Alex Pattle

Next up, Rinya Nakamura vs Carlos Vera at bantamweight!

After a bit of a wait, the fighters are in the Octagon, and we’re just about ready to go.

UFC 298 LIVE: Zhang Mingyang vs Brendson Ribeiro

01:19 , Alex Pattle

Round one

Both men stand orthodox. A clean right cross gets through for Ribeiro, echoing throughout the arena.

More crisp, straight punches for the Brazilian now. An overhand whizzes by Zhang’s head.

OH!!! Out of nowhere, Zhang floors Ribeiro with a right hook then a left!

The Chinese fighter seals a TKO with hammer fists! His 100 per cent finish record stays intact!

Wowwww, what a start to the regular prelims.

Zhang Mingyang def. Brendson Ribeiro via first-round KO (strikes, 1:41)

UFC 298 LIVE: Volkanovski vs Topuria

01:11 , Alex Pattle

Our round-by-round updates start now, as Zhang Mingyang faces Brendson Ribeiro at light-heavyweight!

UFC 298 LIVE: Volkanovski vs Topuria

01:04 , Alex Pattle

Okay, everyone, here are the early-prelim results from UFC 298!

Danny Barlow def. Josh Quinlan via third-round TKO (1:18)

Oban Elliott def. Val Woodburn via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Miranda Maverick def. Andrea Lee via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Wales’ Oban Elliott with a successful UFC debut after an early knockdown scare!

UFC 298 LIVE: Volkanovski vs Topuria

00:55 , Alex Pattle

The regular prelims are just minutes away!

We’ll give you a round-up of the early-prelim results very shortly, and begin our round-by-round fight updates.

Don’t go anywhere.

UFC 298 LIVE: Exclusive interview with PFL boss on Francis Ngannou

00:50 , Alex Pattle

And here is an exclusive interview from this week, when Indy Sport spoke to PFL chairman and founder Donn Davis about Francis Ngannou’s debut in the promotion:

PFL chairman offers update on Francis Ngannou’s MMA future amid boxing success

UFC 298 LIVE: Michael ‘Venom’ Page interview

00:42 , Alex Pattle

UFC 299 is right around the corner, set to take place just three weeks from tonight.

Ahead of that stacked card, Indy Sport interviewed Michael “Venom” Page yesterday, as the former Bellator star previewed his UFC debut and reflected on sparring with welterweight king Leon Edwards.

London fighter Page is due to face Kevin Holland at UFC 299.

MVP on UFC debut versus ‘cockroach’ Kevin Holland and sparring Leon Edwards

UFC 298 LIVE: Ilia Topuria has a question for you

00:32 , Alex Pattle

And here’s a throwback interview, from when Indy Sport interviewed Topuria ahead of his win over Josh Emmett in June:

Ilia Topuria: UFC’s rising star has a question for you

UFC 298 LIVE: Volkanovski’s bravest move ever? Talking about his mental health

00:21 , Alex Pattle

Here’s a piece from the fallout of Volkanovski’s loss to Islam Makhachev in October, when the Australian bravely discussed his mental health and how it had affected his in-ring activity:

Alexander Volkanovski’s bravest move yet? Talking about his mental health

UFC 298 LIVE: Volkanovski vs Topuria betting tips

00:10 , Alex Pattle

Check out The Independent’s betting tips for UFC 298 tonight:

UFC 298 predictions: Alexander Volkanovski vs Ilia Topuria betting tips, odds & free bets

UFC 298 LIVE: Volkanovski reacts as Topuria changes social-media bio to ‘champion’ before fight

00:00 , Alex Pattle

Alexander Volkanovski has said it will be a ‘humbling experience’ for Ilia Topuria to update his social-media bio after their main event at UFC 298 tonight.

While Volkanovski has forged an impressive reign at 145lbs, the Australian faltered twice in 2023, losing to lightweight champion Islam Makhachev on points in February and via knockout in October.

Those results have fed Topuria’s already-supreme confidence, which has led the Georgian-Spaniard to update his Instagram and X bios to read: “UFC World Champion. Undefeated 15-0.” Topuria, 27, is in fact 14-0 with 12 stoppage wins.

Here’s what Volkanovski had to say about that:

Volkanovski reacts as Topuria changes social-media bio to ‘UFC champion’ before fight

UFC 298 LIVE: Volkanovski vs Topuria – Indy Sport’s main-event preview

Saturday 17 February 2024 23:45 , Alex Pattle

When Alexander Volkanovski enters the Octagon tonight, an environment where he is more at home than perhaps any fighter of his generation, he will not only battle a young, tenacious, powerful, well-rounded challenger in Ilia Topuria; the featherweight champion will duel with a statistic that has a record as dominant as his own.

In UFC title fights in every division from welterweight down to men’s and women’s flyweight, athletes aged 35 and over have a record of 4-33-1. Across those eight divisions, fighters in that age bracket have consistently failed to secure victory, with only four exceptions – courtesy of just three fighters.

Volkanovski has already succumbed to the statistical curse in question... but can he overcome it tonight?

Read our main-event preview below:

Alexander Volkanovski, Ilia Topuria, and the UFC’s devastating ‘curse’

UFC 298 LIVE: Robert Whittaker faces Paulo Costa in co-main event

Saturday 17 February 2024 23:36 , Alex Pattle

Can former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker bounce back from his surprising loss to Dricus Du Plessis?

Whittaker was beaten by Du Plessis via TKO in July, before the latter went on to win the middleweight belt in January.

Whittaker’s only other defeats in recent years had come against divisional great Israel Adesanya – in 2019 and 2022 – and the Australian has produced masterclasses against most other opponents.

Tonight, he will try to produce another clinic against Brazil’s Costa, a former title challenger at 185lbs. This fight was due to take place months ago, but Costa withdrew and argued that the bout was never actually signed.

Robert Whittaker (left) facing off with Paulo Costa at the UFC 298 weigh-ins (Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

UFC 298 LIVE: Volkanovski vs Topuria

Saturday 17 February 2024 23:26 , Alex Pattle

Here is tonight’s card in full, subject to any last-minute changes:

Main card

Alexander Volkanovski (C) vs Ilia Topuria (featherweight title)

Robert Whittaker vs Paul Costa (middleweight)

Geoff Neal vs Ian Machado Garry (welterweight)

Merab Dvalishvili vs Henry Cejudo (bantamweight)

Anthony Hernandez vs Roman Kopylov (middleweight)

Prelims

Amanda Lemos vs Mackenzie Dern (women’s strawweight)

Marcos Rogerio de Lima vs Junior Tafa (heavyweight)

Rinya Nakamura vs Carlos Vera (bantamweight)

Zhang Mingyang vs Brendson Ribeiro (light-heavyweight)

Early prelims

Yusaku Kinoshita vs Danny Barlow (welterweight)

Oban Elliot vs Val Woodburn (welterweight)

Andrea Lee vs Miranda Maverick (women’s flyweight)

UFC 298 card in full as Volkanovski defends title against Topuria tonight

UFC 298 LIVE: Volkanovski vs Topuria

Saturday 17 February 2024 23:15 , Alex Pattle

In the UK, UFC 298 is airing live on TNT Sports, with the broadcaster’s app and website also streaming the fights. In the US, ESPN+ is streaming the action live. UFC Fight Pass is also streaming the early prelims and regular prelims.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch the event, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are and also with the terms of their service provider.

How to watch UFC 298 online and on TV tonight

UFC 298 LIVE: Volkanovski vs Topuria

Saturday 17 February 2024 23:05 , Alex Pattle

UFC 298 takes place at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California, tonight.

The early prelims are set to begin now, with the regular prelims following at 1am GMT (6pm PT, 8pm CT, 9pm ET on Saturday). The main card is then due to start at 3am GMT (8pm PT, 10pm CT, 11pm ET on Saturday).

Our round-by-round fight updates will begin with the regular prelims. Until then, we’ll be building up to those bouts.

What time does UFC 298 start tonight?

UFC 298 LIVE: Volkanovski vs Topuria

Saturday 17 February 2024 14:40 , Alex Pattle

In the main event of UFC 298 tonight, Alexander Volkanovski will defend his featherweight title against Ilia Topuria.

Volkanovski has been dominant at 145lbs and is seeking his sixth successful title defence, having stopped Yair Rodriguez in July, but that victory was sandwiched between two defeats at lightweight. In February, the Australian was outpointed by 155lbs champion Islam Makhachev, who knocked out Volkanovski in their October rematch.

That brutal result, which came after Volkanovski stepped in on short notice, has some fans fearing for the 35-year-old as he fights a younger, powerful and well-rounded challenger tonight. The unbeaten Topuria, 27, has 12 finishes from 14 wins, and the Georgian – who fights out of Spain – enters UFC 298 on the back of a dominant decision against Josh Emmett in June.

In the co-main event, former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker faces ex-title challenger Paulo Costa. Whittaker is out to bounce back from July’s shock TKO loss to Dricus Du Plessis, who has since won the belt, while Costa last fought 18 months ago, outpointing former champion Luke Rockhold in a scrappy affair.