UFC 295 results: Jessica Andrade TKOs Mackenzie Dern with walkoff in wild affair

Jessica Andrade isn’t done yet.

At UFC 295, Andrade (25-12 MMA, 16-10 UFC) snapped a three-fight skid when she dropped Mackenzie Dern (13-4 MMA, 8-4 UFC) several times before a walkoff TKO at the 3:15 mark of Round 2. The strawweight bout was part of the main card at Madison Square Garden.

A competitive first round was secured when Andrade dropped Dern in the final seconds. Dern appeared to be hurt, but the bell sounded mid-flurry.

In Round 2, Andrade pressed down on the pedal as she pursued and dropped Dern on multiple occasions. Dern hit the canvas awkwardly each time, though never went completely out. Things got a bit wild when Dern decided to charge forward with defenseless offense and found some success, though it was short lived.

After a near-walkoff knockout sequence in which Dern fell forward, Andrade got what she was looking for with a left hook and straight right combination.

JESSICA ANDRADE BACK IN THE WIN COLUMN 😤 #UFC295 pic.twitter.com/mfJERm9Y7c — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) November 12, 2023

After the fight, Andrade spoke on the importance of the victory for her career – as well as helping pay costs from a recent divorce. The defeat moved Dern to 3-3 in her most recent six outings, alternating wins and losses.

Up-to-the-minute UFC 295 results include:

Jessica Andrade def. Mackenzie Dern via TKO (punches) – Round 2, 3:15

Benoit Saint-Denis def. Matt Frevola via knockout (head kick) – Round 1, 1:31

Diego Lopes def. Pat Sabatini knockout (punches) – Round 1, 1:30

Steve Erceg def. Alessandro Costa via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Loopy Godinez def. Tabatha Ricci via split decision (27-30, 29-28, 29-28)

Mateusz Rebecki def. Roosevelt Roberts via verbal submission (armbar) – Round 1, 3:08

Viacheslav Borshchev vs. Nazim Sadykhov declared majority draw (29-28, 28-28, 28-28)

Jared Gordon def. Mark Madsen via TKO (punches) – Round 1, 4:42

John Castaneda def. Kyung Ho Kang via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Joshua Van def. Kevin Borjas via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Jamall Emmers def. Dennis Buzukja via TKO (punches) – Round 1, 0:49

