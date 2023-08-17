UFC 292 video: Sean O’Malley taunts Aljamain Sterling during press conference faceoff

BOSTON – UFC 292 headliners Aljamain Sterling came face-to-face for the first of two pre-fight faceoffs Thursday at TD Garden, the same venue that hosts Saturday’s bantamweight title fight.

Following a heated UFC 292 pre-fight news conference, the 135-pound champion and the next title challenger carried their intensity as they squared off. The two fighters will again face off at UFC 292 ceremonial faceoffs Friday.

Sterling (23-3 MMA, 15-3 UFC) looks to successfully defend his bantamweight title for the fourth time, while O’Malley (16-1 MMA, 8-1 UFC) looks to continue his run toward UFC stardom in his first promotional title bout.

Check out the UFC 292 press conference faceoff of Sterling vs. O’Malley above.

